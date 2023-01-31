6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Hanh Tran shares her 'labor of love' with Rochester in her sushi cooking classes

Learning to make sushi can be a challenge, but Hanh Tran provides a fun, sociable course on how to make sushi with great instruction with her Sushi Ninja cooking course.

image5.jpeg
Hahn Tran, far right, with her most recent Sushi Ninja class consisting of seven attendees learning how to make sushi rolls.
Contributed / Hahn Tran
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
January 31, 2023 09:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — If bringing a new skill — and a new style of cuisine into your kitchen — is something you'd like to try, Hanh Tran teaches a class that is both fun and tasty.

For the last three years, Tran has taught people from across Rochester in her Sushi Ninja courses.

“My class offers the ability to learn where to get materials to make sushi, how to make and prepare the dishes, and making rolling sushi along with giving a little history of sushi,” Tran said. “ My husband calls it my labor of love. For me, it's really about sharing the knowledge and having everybody use that and share it back with me.”

Also Read
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Bryttany Wener is the Lake City Police Department's first full-time female officer
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 31, 2023 08:38 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Lake City Patrol Officer Bryttany Wener
Local
Breaking a barrier: Bryttany Wener is the Lake City Police Department's first full-time female officer
Bryttany Wener, who hails from a law enforcement family in Pepin, Wis., joined the department earlier this month.
January 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Sylwia Bujak Oliver
Local
Sylwia Bujak Oliver, 125 Live executive director, becomes a U.S. citizen
It was a family affair. Oliver, her husband Gavin, and daughter Arianna all become citizens.
January 31, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

Each course usually takes two to three hours and has at least six people for each session. Tran’s most recent course included Jas Caffery and his wife among the seven attendees.

“We both have had culinary training, and have explored many cuisines, but neither of us had tried making sushi before," Caffery said. "After my initial inquiry, Hanh shared what the class was about, and she really seemed to love teaching it. It seemed like it would be a wonderful experience, which it absolutely proved to be.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The joy of learning such a unique culinary art has students going home and sharing photos of their sushi work with Tran after the classes are done.

“They send me photos and they're like, ‘Look, I did this for Christmas with this as our Christmas dinner.’" Tran said. "They are getting their family involved in making it. Just recently, one former student, she was going to do a burger sushi, and I thought that was really unique.”

The overall experience of the Sushi Ninja is more than just a cooking class. Tran works hard to make it an enjoyable sociable time as well.

“I love that there was green tea, photos were taken for us, and we all worked around a huge kitchen island,” said Amanda Brevda. “That really made it fun to have a large group conversation and to see not only what the instructor did but what the peers were making. There was a great deal of comradery and lots of laughs, also, Hahn goes the extra mile by explaining where to source everything you need.”

Tran sees 2023 as a year for more growth with Sushi Ninja as cooking courses for kids are on the agenda for expansion. Tran also provides cooking courses for bachelor and bachelorette parties with a bottle of champagne included.

“I just love sharing, and I'm a people person. So it's fun for me to see people enjoy their time and experience it through food,” Tran said.

Sushi Ninja

Hanh@sushininjasclass.com

612-760-5005.

sushininjaclass.com

Related Topics: RESTAURANTS AND BARSPEOPLEROCHESTERFOOD
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 29-February 4, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 31, 2023 08:41 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Library Board, Rochester City Council meeting
Local
7 things to know about Rochester library's space concerns
From modifying uses to testing new remote technology, library staff highlighted efforts to respond to limited space during meeting and tour with Rochester City Council.
January 30, 2023 08:12 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Bryk.jpg
Local
Rochester apartment construction returns to pre-pandemic levels
The rate of construction of new apartment buildings appears to be on track to meet the needs seen in housing study, even as new single-family home construction lags.
January 30, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Mohamed Bakari Shei
Local
Rochester man given 180 days in jail for raping girls
The victims were between 4 and 9 years old at the time. "There is no moving on or getting over it," one said in court.
January 30, 2023 05:47 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson