Business

'Happy' Illinois buyers paid $9.51 million for former Adamson Motors real estate

Jim Spellman and Bret Matthews, who own five Chicago area dealerships, bought Adamson Motors in north Rochester last week. The real estate part of the deal included paying $9.51 million in cash

Jim Spellman and Bret Matthews, who own five Chicago area dealerships, bought Adamson Motors in north Rochester last week. The real estate part of the deal included paying $9.51 million in cash.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 7:00 AM

ROCHESTER — A $9.51 million Rochester real estate sale is the latest piece to surface of an Illinois car seller's acquisition of the former Adamson Motors .

Jim Spellman and Bret Matthews, who own five Chicago area dealerships, announced the purchase of
last week. This is their first time owning a property outside of Illinois.

Rochester Happy Hyundai
Adamson Hyundai owners Jeff Schaefer, left, and Randy Stevens, second from left, are pictured with the new owners of Rochester Happy Hyundai Bret Matthews, second from right, and Jim Spellman, right, Monday, July 17, 2023, after Adamson, the longtime Rochester car dealership, was sold.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Spellman and Matthews renamed the dealership as Happy Hyundai of Rochester and Happy Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Rochester.

The state posted the real estate sale documents connected to the Happy/Adamson deal this week.

Oak Lawn, Illinois-based Leo & Ed, LLC purchased three parcels at 4800 North US 52 and 4748 North US 52 for $9.51 million in cash on July 17, 2023. Two 1992 buildings stand on the property.

The sale documents also state that an additional $24.17 million in assets — presumably the vehicles on the lot, tools, service equipment and office furniture — were included in the deal.

The dealership has a long history in Rochester. Joe Adamson founded it in 1953 at 626 First Ave. SW, where he sold Chrysler vehicles including DeSotos, Plymouths and Valiants.

Bill Adamson, Joe’s son, became president of the company in 1966. In 1974, Adamson Motors moved to the then-new “Car Row” at 4800 U.S. Highway 52 North. That was also the same year that Randy Stevens joined the dealership as general manager.

Bill Adamson’s sons, Mike and Pat Adamson, also helped lead the dealership, as did his son-in-law, Jeff Schaefer.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
