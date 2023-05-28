'Have fun with food': The Market opens at Dwell Local in Zumbrota

ZUMBROTA — Step into Pauly Bennett's store, and he can tell you a story.

For example, reach for one of Bennett’s favorite products — Stonewall Kitchen’s Fig & Walnut Butter — and hear the tale.

“Gosh, probably 20 years ago, I lived in Laguna Beach, California,” Bennett said. “There was a little shop and I fell in love with this fig and walnut butter. We'd go down every couple weeks and buy it, and I just love it. So, ever since then I've just loved the brand.”

Bennett, who opened The Market at Dwell Local in Zumbrota on April 1, 2023, said he's put a lot of thought into each hand-selected item, ranging from specialty foods and household items, in his store.

Bennett comes from an interior design and retail planning and merchandising background. He grew up in Rochester before moving out to Laguna Beach, California. He spent seven years out west before the recession pushed him back to the Midwest.

After moving back to the Rochester area, Bennett began making his dream of owning a business into a reality. Plus, being back in the area allowed Bennett to spend a lot more time with his parents.

“My shop in Rochester was like a mile from their house,” Bennett said. “So they came over every morning for coffee. My dad would go out and garden and talk to all the neighbors and my mom would just sit and talk and help people. And we did that for like five years.”

Bennett went on to open a second shop in Zumbrota while operating the shop in Rochester. The two stores would only overlap for just over a year before Bennett made the decision to cut down.

“When COVID hit and my dad got ill, we decided to condense down to this (Zumbrota) location,” Bennett said. “And it was a great decision, because this is just an amazing little shopping town.”

"I've always said I'm kind of a stories store. I love the stories behind the product," said Pauly Bennett, owner of Dwell Local in Zumbrota. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Dwell Local has been open for around four years now and focuses on furniture items. The owners of Dwell added some extra space, which has become The Market.

“This was just something that I've been wanting to do,” Bennett said. “So many people are looking for consumables, for gifts or for themselves. Especially being in a small town, there's not a lot of opportunity to get specialty mustards or something like that. And it’s just been a fun passion for me.”

The Market offers a wide range of items from nonalcoholic spirits to Swedish cookbooks and the aforementioned fig and walnut butter.

Stonewall Kitchen Fig & Walnut Butter on sale at The Market at Dwell Local in downtown Zumbrota. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Another unique item that Bennett makes sure to keep in stock is Free Spirits, a line of non-alcoholic spirits that comes in a variety of flavors.

“A really good friend of mine has cancer and she is living her life,” Bennett said. “She's not like letting cancer get her even though it's crap, but she was a tequila drinker. Her daughter ordered every non-alcoholic tequila they could find and this line was the one that they liked. So I just ordered them and it's just been awesome.”

Bennett doesn’t drink so he is very passionate about non-alcoholic drink options that are just as fun as a cocktail.

Bennett could walk around the store and tell customers about most of the brands he has stocked. A lot of them are small businesses from the Midwest. He has maple syrup from Wisconsin, salts from Duluth and other niche products that are otherwise hard to find. And trying to pick a favorite item is “like trying to pick a favorite kid," as he retells those stories with excitement in his voice.

“Like I've always said, I'm kind of a stories store,” Bennett said. “I love stories. I think it just gives it meaning and it gives it balance, grounding.”

Pauly Bennett, owner of Dwell Local, moves a shipment of outdoor metal fire bowls at his store in Zumbrota. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The Market often has tastings on Saturdays so customers can try out products before committing to a purchase. The store also offers other events such as Maker Monday, something Dwell Local has been doing for a while. Maker Monday is where Dwell allows local producers to tell the story of their products.

Bennett’s biggest encouragement for consumers who might come in is, “have fun with food and don't be intimidated by it. If you try it and don't like it, you don't have to eat it.”

Free Spirits, a nonalcoholic spirit, on sale at The Market at Dwell Local in downtown Zumbrota. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin