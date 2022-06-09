SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Healthy fruit bowls set sail in Rochester's Uptown

Nautical Bowls, a shop that serves a wide variety bowls of Açaí berry or other fruit sorbet with various healthy toppings, is opening its door at 230 20th Ave. SW on Friday.

20220609_143730.jpg
Nautical Bowls, a shop that serves a wide variety bowls of Açaí berry or other fruit sorbet with various healthy toppings, is opening its door in Rochester's Uptown area at 230 20 Ave. SW on Friday, June 10, 2022.
Jeff Kiger - Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
June 09, 2022 04:03 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — People looking for something quick and healthy to eat have a new choice along Second Street Southwest, aka Rochester's Uptown.

“It's a healthy, nutritional meal alternative that can be made very quickly. ... That's the whole goal,” said owner Jeff Kothenbeutel of the business that is a new concept for Rochester.

The official description of the bowls describe them as “gluten-free, dairy-free, plant-based, organic” with no refined sugars.

Think of a fruit smoothie in a bowl. The bowls are described as organic, gluten-free and dairy-free.

As a fast casual eatery, the experience is similar to Potbelly Sandwich Shop or Chipotle Mexican Grill, where the food is assembled by Nautical Bowl’s team in front of the customer as they choose what ingredients to add. Kothenbeutel has 28 employees on staff.

Nautical Bowls is hosting a grand opening event on Saturday with the first 50 customers receiving a free bowl. The door will open at 11 a.m.

The new shop is located in the Second Street Southwest commercial center anchored by the popular Beetles Bar & Grill .

Kothenbeutel, whose father Mike Kothenbeutel created Beetle’s, leads both the longtime restaurant and the new Nautical Bowls shop.

“I'm trying to build more camaraderie and more businesses to this part of Second Street to make it even stronger,” he said.

He cited the "positive energy" created in the area by the Thesis Beer Project, the recently opened Café Aquí and Nerdin Out, among other nearby businesses.

“I just want to see more of a focus on this area,” said Kothenbeutel.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

