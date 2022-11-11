SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, November 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Heard Around Rochester: Business expansion; Austin restaurant owner leaves behind legacy

New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.

Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff KigerTheodore Tollefson
November 11, 2022 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Join Post Bulletin business reporters Jeff Kiger and Theodore Tollefson while they discuss the comings and goings of Rochester and Southeast Minnesota business news and trends.

Read more business news
IMG_1137.jpg
Business
A.J.’s Diner offers 'a happy occasion' in Fountain
Need to make a pit stop for food on your way through Fountain? A.J.'s Diner may just be the place for you with classic American diner food and quality service.
November 11, 2022 10:50 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Business
John Clark leaves behind 'the Hidden Gem of Austin' with his restaurant Johnny’s Skillet
November 10, 2022 02:00 PM
NewsMD
New health clinic model is signing up members in Rochester
November 10, 2022 12:19 PM
Business
A pair of Rochester stores sold for $12.72 million amid wave of Med City real estate deals
November 09, 2022 06:00 AM

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERRETAILRESTAURANTS AND BARSREAL ESTATEHEARD AROUND ROCHESTER
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
Austin map.png
Local
Austin woman dies after crash involving deer
A southbound car hit the deer, which was thrown into the air before hitting a northbound vehicle's windshield.
November 11, 2022 12:23 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Rochester man charged in sex assault case
Mohamed Bakari Shei, 20, of Rochester, is facing a charge related to the rape a 9-year-old juvenile multiple times in 2018. Shei would have been around 16 years old at the time, but is being charged as an adult.
November 11, 2022 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Yammy True Smoke.jpg
Community
Yammy Bear family launches fundraiser ahead of Jackson's treatment for rare illness
Charles "CJ" Jackson was diagnosed with a rare disorder in July.
November 11, 2022 09:15 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: John Clark leaves behind 'the Hidden Gem of Austin' with his restaurant Johnny’s Skillet
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
November 11, 2022 07:59 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe