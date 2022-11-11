Heard Around Rochester: Business expansion; Austin restaurant owner leaves behind legacy
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Join Post Bulletin business reporters Jeff Kiger and Theodore Tollefson while they discuss the comings and goings of Rochester and Southeast Minnesota business news and trends.
Need to make a pit stop for food on your way through Fountain? A.J.'s Diner may just be the place for you with classic American diner food and quality service.
The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
A southbound car hit the deer, which was thrown into the air before hitting a northbound vehicle's windshield.
Mohamed Bakari Shei, 20, of Rochester, is facing a charge related to the rape a 9-year-old juvenile multiple times in 2018. Shei would have been around 16 years old at the time, but is being charged as an adult.
Charles "CJ" Jackson was diagnosed with a rare disorder in July.
Today's Headlines: John Clark leaves behind 'the Hidden Gem of Austin' with his restaurant Johnny’s Skillet
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.