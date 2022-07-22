SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Business
Heard Around Rochester: Connecting with readers; a Wild Bill's surprise

New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.

Jeff KigerTheodore Tollefson
July 22, 2022 12:00 PM
Join Post Bulletin business reporters Jeff Kiger and Theodore Tollefson while they discuss the comings and goings of Rochester and Southeast Minnesota business news and trends.

Read more business news
Business
New weekly Rochester farmers market to plow ahead on Tuesday
The Village Agricultural Cooperative, a Rochester nonprofit group that works with more than 200 families farming on about 11 acres of urban farmland, is starting its Village Farmers Market from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 at the Olmsted County History Center at 1195 West Circle Drive. The plan is to host the market every Tuesday through October in a park shelter behind the History Center building.
July 22, 2022 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Business
Fun and games to start soon at the Med City's new 'toybrary'
July 22, 2022 06:00 AM
Business
National firm is now piloting the restaurant and bar service at Rochester International Airport
July 20, 2022 05:08 PM
Exclusive
Business
Rochester couple turn bulk-buying hobby into new discount store
July 20, 2022 04:35 PM

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
