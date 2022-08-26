Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Heard Around Rochester: Creamery grows in small town of Hart; Comedy club returns to Rochester

New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.

Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff KigerTheodore Tollefson
August 26, 2022 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Join Post Bulletin business reporters Jeff Kiger and Theodore Tollefson while they discuss the comings and goings of Rochester and Southeast Minnesota business news and trends.

Read more business news
Food Service Workers Picket
Business
Food service workers picket in front of Mayo Clinic
Union workers who prepare and serve food on Mayo Clinic campuses are picketing in downtown Rochester today in response to difficult contract negotiations with their employer, Morrison Healthcare.
August 25, 2022 05:18 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Business
National oil change brand to slide into the Med City with a pair of locations
August 25, 2022 02:37 PM
Business
Comedy club's return to bring weekly laughs to Rochester
August 24, 2022 12:45 PM
Business
Rushford-based Metz's Hart-Land becoming destination dairy in Southeast Minnesota
August 24, 2022 06:00 AM

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERRETAILRESTAURANTS AND BARSREAL ESTATEHEARD AROUND ROCHESTER
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
Stephen Thomas Conlin
Local
Former St. Charles mayoral candidate charged with drugging and sexually assaulting juvenile
Stephen Thomas Conlin, 64, of St. Charles, a former mayoral candidate who has consistently been in and out of trouble with the law for over a decade, is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a teenager in his St. Charles business.
August 26, 2022 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
090322.B.FF.FERGUSFALLS_1
Business
Business is booming in Fergus Falls, and it's women leading the way
Female entrepreneurship is booming in Fergus Falls, thanks to a local economic development initiative and a community of supportive women, business leaders.
August 26, 2022 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Mary Jo Hotzler
Monkeypox graphic
NewsMD
One case of monkeypox confirmed in Olmsted County
More than 16,000 have been diagnosed with monkeypox in the U.S. since its outbreak.
August 26, 2022 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: August 21-27, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
August 26, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link