News reporting
Heard Around Rochester: Downtown churn of businesses; oldest Apache Mall tenant keeps salon growing

Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff KigerTheodore Tollefson
October 14, 2022 12:00 PM
Join Post Bulletin business reporters Jeff Kiger and Theodore Tollefson while they discuss the comings and goings of Rochester and Southeast Minnesota business news and trends.

Serenity Couture Salon & Spa
Business
Jessica Huxsol, Rachel Petrich look to continue family legacy of Apache’s Mall oldest tenant
After working together at Serenity Couture Salon & Spa for 24 years, Jessica Huxsol and Rachel Petrich have taken ownership of the business with big plans of expansion ahead.
October 13, 2022 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Business
Downtown Rochester bank branch to close in early 2023
October 12, 2022 06:45 PM
Minnesota
Andersen Corp. to payout $41K, revise hiring practices after withdrawing job offer from disabled applicant
October 12, 2022 02:20 PM
Business
Dining out? More of us have reservations
October 12, 2022 07:00 AM

Heard Around Rochester is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
