Heard Around Rochester: Glynner's Pub changes owners; Activity at Elk Run
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
Join Post Bulletin business reporters Jeff Kiger and Theodore Tollefson while they discuss the comings and goings of Rochester and Southeast Minnesota business news and trends.
Life Storage, Inc., under the clinical corporate name of SH-7003-7005 LLC, recently purchased a 70,000-square-foot self-storage complex at 3100 Seventh St. NW for $6.02 million. That’s the 58-year-old building that previously housed the Larson family’s long-time Trade Mart Furniture Center business.
Both spoke about their priorities on state surplus, ensuring election integrity, other priorities
ABC's annual Recognition Banquet honors the individuals the organization serves, as well as its staff, business partners and volunteers.
Two new opportunities for bivalent vaccine boosters are available as Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center also continue to provide boosters.
Rochester City Council members and residents cite concern about proposal to take space from Soldiers Field Golf Course to meet community calls for larger aquatics facility.