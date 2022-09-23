We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Heard Around Rochester: Glynner's Pub changes owners; Activity at Elk Run

New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.

Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff KigerTheodore Tollefson
September 23, 2022 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Join Post Bulletin business reporters Jeff Kiger and Theodore Tollefson while they discuss the comings and goings of Rochester and Southeast Minnesota business news and trends.

Read more business news
20220922_120734.jpg
Business
New York company purchased Med City self-storage center for $6.02 million
Life Storage, Inc., under the clinical corporate name of SH-7003-7005 LLC, recently purchased a 70,000-square-foot self-storage complex at 3100 Seventh St. NW for $6.02 million. That’s the 58-year-old building that previously housed the Larson family’s long-time Trade Mart Furniture Center business.
September 22, 2022 12:50 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Business
Caffeine and pastries: Rochester businesses Lumen Coffee, Sweet House Bakery expanding partnership
September 21, 2022 04:05 PM
Business
Brothers buy Pine Island complex for $1.15 million to house their remodeling firm
September 21, 2022 03:42 PM
Business
Childhood friends take reins of one of Rochester's 'hidden gems,' Glynner's Pub
September 20, 2022 04:58 PM

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERRETAILRESTAURANTS AND BARSREAL ESTATEHEARD AROUND ROCHESTER
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
John Robinson and Andy Smith
Local
DFL Smith, GOP Robinson for House 25A offer different solutions for state challenges
Both spoke about their priorities on state surplus, ensuring election integrity, other priorities
September 23, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Ability Building Community Logo
Local
ABC to recognize, celebrate National Disability Awareness month with banquet
ABC's annual Recognition Banquet honors the individuals the organization serves, as well as its staff, business partners and volunteers.
September 23, 2022 12:08 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Vaccine
NewsMD
Olmsted County Public Health offers more COVID vaccine clinics
Two new opportunities for bivalent vaccine boosters are available as Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center also continue to provide boosters.
September 23, 2022 12:03 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
060220.N.RPB.Drone.SoldiersField.0076.jpg
Local
Soldiers Field Park's $10 million pool proposal part of discussion on golf course, Silver Lake pool
Rochester City Council members and residents cite concern about proposal to take space from Soldiers Field Golf Course to meet community calls for larger aquatics facility.
September 23, 2022 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen