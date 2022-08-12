Heard Around Rochester: High profile restaurant visit; big anniversary for Rochester business
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Join Post Bulletin business reporters Jeff Kiger and Theodore Tollefson while they discuss the comings and goings of Rochester and Southeast Minnesota business news and trends.
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's visit brought unusual media attention to downtown Rochester restaurant
As the home of Mayo Clinic, Rochester residents are used to seeing famous faces on the street. However, a recent visit by a high-profile political couple made more of a public splash than usual.
The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Austin McCoy and Kyle Hooten talked about starting a company together while competing as a debate pair for Century High School. Today, they run Artemis Labs with software engineer Manvir Singh and are in partnership with Y Combinator.
The program is seeking applicants interested in learning more about serving on a variety of local public or private boards and commissions.
On Thursday, Aug. 11, Olmsted County's Diversity Council hosted its annual event to reflect on their work from the past year and bring together the community after years of a global pandemic.
Counties surrounding Olmsted remain areas of medium COVID transmission status under federal guidelines.