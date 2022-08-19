Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Heard Around Rochester: Kiger a celebrity reporter?; Coffee shop takes over former bakery spot

New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.

Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff KigerTheodore Tollefson
August 19, 2022 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Join Post Bulletin business reporters Jeff Kiger and Theodore Tollefson while they discuss the comings and goings of Rochester and Southeast Minnesota business news and trends.

Read more business news
Mayo Clinic
Business
Employee costs and inflation are pushing Mayo Clinic's expenses up faster than revenue
A financial report for the second quarter states that Mayo Clinic generated $4 billion in operating revenue for the quarter and a total of $7.9 billion for the first two quarters of 2022 combined.
August 19, 2022 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Business
What'll you have, Rochester? Is this a bar town or brewery town?
August 19, 2022 06:00 AM
Business
Med City startup's eyedroppers now available at Mayo Clinic
August 18, 2022 11:24 AM
Business
RDA launches mural grant program for downtown businesses and properties
August 18, 2022 10:12 AM

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERRETAILRESTAURANTS AND BARSREAL ESTATEHEARD AROUND ROCHESTER
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
Goodhue County building
Local
Special election set to fill vacant seat on Goodhue County Board of Commissioners
The board has the option to appoint an interim commissioner to fill the District 5 seat until the election.
August 19, 2022 12:47 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Zachary Koetz
Local
Rochester man convicted of stealing from brother now charged with stealing from father
Zachary Chad Koetz, 24, of Rochester, is facing new felony theft charges in Wabasha County a day after being sentenced on a felony theft charge in Olmsted County.
August 19, 2022 12:32 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Scam graphic
Local
69-year-old Rochester woman scammed out of $2,100 in gift cards
Scammers pretending to be from Spectrum told a woman she would need to send them gift cards in order to receive a discount on her monthly bill.
August 19, 2022 09:54 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Zachary Koetz
Local
Plainview man given probation for burglarizing brother's Rochester home
If Zachary Koetz, 24, of Plainview, successfully completes his five years of probation, his felony theft conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor.
August 19, 2022 08:34 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson