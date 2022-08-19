Heard Around Rochester: Kiger a celebrity reporter?; Coffee shop takes over former bakery spot
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Join Post Bulletin business reporters Jeff Kiger and Theodore Tollefson while they discuss the comings and goings of Rochester and Southeast Minnesota business news and trends.
A financial report for the second quarter states that Mayo Clinic generated $4 billion in operating revenue for the quarter and a total of $7.9 billion for the first two quarters of 2022 combined.
