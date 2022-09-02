Heard Around Rochester: Leadership changes at IBM; Bus driver shortage in Rochester
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Join Post Bulletin business reporters Jeff Kiger and Theodore Tollefson while they discuss the comings and goings of Rochester and Southeast Minnesota business news and trends.
After 15 years, the former Peterson Motors site will be home to a car dealership once more as Penz Auto's begins its move into Spring Valley.
The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction for up to two months.
The center's treatment is a 28-day veteran focused program and is considered a secure facility similar to a county jail.
The free training will provide resources on the signs and symptoms of autism, supporting autistic children and tips on communication and structuring the childcare space.
The Post Bulletin is working on a story about crime and safety in Rochester. Please take a couple of minutes to answer the questions in our survey.