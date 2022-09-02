SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Heard Around Rochester: Leadership changes at IBM; Bus driver shortage in Rochester

New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.

Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff KigerTheodore Tollefson
September 02, 2022 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Join Post Bulletin business reporters Jeff Kiger and Theodore Tollefson while they discuss the comings and goings of Rochester and Southeast Minnesota business news and trends.

Read more business news
Resized_636397136(1).JPEG
Business
Penz Automotive’s Spring Valley location to move onto former Peterson Motors site
After 15 years, the former Peterson Motors site will be home to a car dealership once more as Penz Auto's begins its move into Spring Valley.
August 31, 2022 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Business
Big Blue names new top local executives for state and Rochester
August 31, 2022 12:59 PM
Business
Northwest Rochester industrial complex sold for $1.96 million
August 30, 2022 01:41 PM
Business
First Student still facing driver shortage before school year, but no concerns on operations
August 29, 2022 04:12 PM

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERRETAILRESTAURANTS AND BARSREAL ESTATEHEARD AROUND ROCHESTER
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
hwy14-resurfacing.jpg
Local
Road work on Highway 14 from Marion Road to Chester begins Tuesday
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction for up to two months.
September 02, 2022 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Michael Molitor
Local
Man charged in Pine Island standoff released to secure treatment facility in Texas
The center's treatment is a 28-day veteran focused program and is considered a secure facility similar to a county jail.
September 02, 2022 01:05 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Autism Friendly Austin
Local
Autism training offered Sept. 8 for child care providers in Austin
The free training will provide resources on the signs and symptoms of autism, supporting autistic children and tips on communication and structuring the childcare space.
September 02, 2022 12:54 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Crime Survey
Local
Do you feel safe in Rochester? Take our survey
The Post Bulletin is working on a story about crime and safety in Rochester. Please take a couple of minutes to answer the questions in our survey.
September 02, 2022 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports