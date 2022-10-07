We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Business
News reporting
Heard Around Rochester: Mayo Clinic building renovation; restaurant changes downtown

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff KigerTheodore Tollefson
October 07, 2022 12:00 PM
Join Post Bulletin business reporters Jeff Kiger and Theodore Tollefson while they discuss the comings and goings of Rochester and Southeast Minnesota business news and trends.

Business
Lake City Mayo Clinic nurses vote to keep union
Calling it the first such union victory at a Mayo Clinic facility, registered nurses in Lake City voted 22-5 to remain unionized defeating an attempt to decertify the Minnesota Nurses Association.
October 06, 2022 06:59 PM
By  Jeff Kiger
Business
Original Newt's and Hefe Rojo location to shutter for good in downtown Rochester
October 05, 2022 05:10 PM
Business
NYC-inspired hot dog stand rolls into Rochester
October 05, 2022 02:57 PM
Business
Mayo Clinic to boost staff wages by 6% to 9%
October 05, 2022 12:13 PM

By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
Local
With a new kitchen, Dover continues to transform 1925 school building into community space
City leaders see the kitchen as the first step toward offering child care services in the building.
October 07, 2022 12:00 PM
By  Dené K. Dryden
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: October 2-8, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
October 07, 2022 11:12 AM
By  Staff reports
Local
Today's Headlines: MSC-SE launches tuition coverage program for Red Wing high school graduates
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
October 07, 2022 07:59 AM
By  Abby Sharpe
Local
Triplets rule the day at Rochester's Mayo High School homecoming
In addition to all three siblings being chosen for the royal court, two of them were named homecoming king and queen.
October 07, 2022 05:30 AM
By  Jordan Shearer