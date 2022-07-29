SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Heard Around Rochester: Mayo Clinic news; sports card fanatics have a new playground

New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.

Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff KigerTheodore Tollefson
July 29, 2022 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Join Post Bulletin business reporters Jeff Kiger and Theodore Tollefson while they discuss the comings and goings of Rochester and Southeast Minnesota business news and trends.

Read more business news
20220728_174935.jpg
Business
Zumbrota expo spotlights local businesses, economic development resources
The event attracted about 30 small businesses that showed off their wares and services as well as a variety of economic development teams who support those kinds of businesses.
July 29, 2022 12:32 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Business
Rochester food concession operator ordered to pay $200,000 in back pay and fines for visa violations
July 27, 2022 04:24 PM
Business
Rochester to beef up in August with opening of Red Cow
July 27, 2022 03:22 PM
Exclusive
Business
Eating your way across the Olmsted County Fair
July 27, 2022 11:12 AM

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERRETAILRESTAURANTS AND BARSREAL ESTATEHEARD ON THE STREET
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Untitled design.png
Local
Rochester’s mayoral candidates record videos discussing DMC priorities
The four candidates for mayor were asked about what they see as key Destination Medical Center priorities in the next four years. Here’s what they said:
July 29, 2022 10:06 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Untitled design.png
Local
Rochester City Council Ward 1 candidates record videos discussing DMC priorities
The three candidates in the city’s southernmost ward were asked about what they see as key Destination Medical Center priorities in the next four years. Here’s what they said:
July 29, 2022 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Untitled design.png
Local
Rochester City Council Ward 3 candidates record videos discussing DMC priorities
The four candidates in the city’s northwest ward were asked about what they see as key Destination Medical Center priorities in the next four years. Here’s what they said:
July 29, 2022 09:47 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
072822 COVID map.JPG
Local
COVID numbers drop, but Olmsted County transmission level remains high
Majority of nation's COVID cases are linked to omicron BA.5 variant, but a new variant is also being watched.
July 29, 2022 09:46 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen