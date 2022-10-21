SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Business
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Heard Around Rochester: New downtown restaurant; business expansions

Jeff Kiger
October 21, 2022 12:00 PM
Join Post Bulletin business reporters Jeff Kiger and Theodore Tollefson while they discuss the comings and goings of Rochester and Southeast Minnesota business news and trends.

Business
North Broadway businesses to merge, move to Kismet Block
For three years, Scrub Your Butt Soap, and Tulips & Truffles Florist have been sharing their business under one roof at 117 North Broadway, now the business will merge into one as one owner retires and the other looks to expand their already existing business.
October 21, 2022 07:00 AM
By  Theodore Tollefson
Business
Fabric and craft chain is tailoring an empty Rochester building to fit its needs
October 20, 2022 04:29 PM
Business
Red Wing Shoe Co. names fourth generation of Sweasy family as CEO
October 20, 2022 10:37 AM
Business
Rochester’s oldest brewery adds 20 parking spaces
October 19, 2022 03:27 PM

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: North Broadway businesses to merge, move to Kismet Block
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
October 21, 2022 08:02 AM
By  Abby Sharpe
07-08 soldiers field golf course sj.jpg
Local
Opinions continue to be gathered on Rochester’s golf courses
An online survey seeking Rochester residents' opinions related to municipal golf is nearing its end as city candidates voice various views on how to move forward.
October 21, 2022 07:00 AM
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Community and Technical College Table Top Gaming Club
Local
RCTC works to reverse declining participation in clubs and organizations
Most student clubs and organizations have seen a steep decline in student members.
October 21, 2022 07:00 AM
By  Matthew Stolle
Primary Day/CD1 Special Election
Local
Olmsted County group questions thousands listed in local voter rolls
As the Nov. 8 election nears, a conservative group calls for names to be reviewed after reportedly finding inconsistencies in comparing local lists with a national address database.
October 21, 2022 06:00 AM
By  Randy Petersen