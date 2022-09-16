We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Business
News reporting
Heard Around Rochester: New owner for Kismet; Downtown sandwich shop closing

Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger
September 16, 2022 12:00 PM
Join Post Bulletin business reporters Jeff Kiger and Theodore Tollefson while they discuss the comings and goings of Rochester and Southeast Minnesota business news and trends.

Thee Only Shoe Repair
Business
After 59 years in town, Rochester’s last shoe repair store closes
Brothers Mike and Tony Derouin began working at the shop in the mid-70s with their dad, who opened Thee Only Shoe Repair a decade before.
September 15, 2022 11:45 AM
By  Theodore Tollefson
Business
Med City Potbelly Sandwiches to close downtown location to focus on northwest shop
September 15, 2022 11:00 AM
Business
Class is back in session for Farrell’s Down-to-Box adaptive kickboxing program
September 15, 2022 06:00 AM
Business
Gray Duck Theater switching business model from LLC to nonprofit
September 14, 2022 12:02 PM

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
