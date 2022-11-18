SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Business
Heard Around Rochester: Oronoco business temporarily shuttering; commercial real estate changing hands

New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.

Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff KigerTheodore Tollefson
November 18, 2022 12:00 PM
Join Post Bulletin business reporters Jeff Kiger and Theodore Tollefson while they discuss the comings and goings of Rochester and Southeast Minnesota business news and trends.

_DSC0570.JPG
Business
Jac’s, other local businesses chip in to support Chatfield’s second straight run at state title
“We are proud that the success of our football program is garnering some much-deserved attention for our community,” Chatfield coach Jeff Johnson said. “It’s helping to bolster support for our local businesses as well.”
November 18, 2022 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Business
Local buyer pays $1 million for a Med City office center
November 17, 2022 03:47 PM
Business
Treedome’s retail success helps owners build community connections in Rochester
November 17, 2022 01:56 PM
Business
Local investor gets into the movie business with $4.9 million purchase of CineMagic theatre
November 16, 2022 04:51 PM

By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
