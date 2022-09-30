We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News reporting
Heard Around Rochester: Pescara ends breakfast; DQ ice cream in Chatfield year-round

Jeff KigerTheodore Tollefson
September 30, 2022
Join Post Bulletin business reporters Jeff Kiger and Theodore Tollefson while they discuss the comings and goings of Rochester and Southeast Minnesota business news and trends.

Business
Economic development receives a boost with the opening of new center in downtown Rochester
Seven area groups that work with entrepreneurs are joining forces and forming the RAEDI Economic Development Center on the sixth floor of the Minnesota Biobusiness Center. The new center is hosting a grand opening on the evening of Monday, Oct. 3.
September 29, 2022
Jeff Kiger
Business
New owners of Chatfield's Dairy Queen plan to keep store open year-round
September 28, 2022
Business
Downtown Rochester restaurant to pull the plug on its popular breakfast as hotel becomes a college dorm
September 28, 2022
Business
A big boost for bats: Winona's Pillbox Bat Company gets big financial lift in new partnership
September 27, 2022

Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999.
