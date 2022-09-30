Heard Around Rochester: Pescara ends breakfast; DQ ice cream in Chatfield year-round
Seven area groups that work with entrepreneurs are joining forces and forming the RAEDI Economic Development Center on the sixth floor of the Minnesota Biobusiness Center. The new center is hosting a grand opening on the evening of Monday, Oct. 3.
On Saturday morning, Oct. 1, an official attempt at the Guinness world record for largest doughnut wall will take place, using Hi Quality Bakery doughnuts.
The candidates for Eyota City Council make their pitches to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
The threat at Century comes in the wake of a false threat of a shooter at Lourdes High School.