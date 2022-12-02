SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Heard Around Rochester: Quiznos last day; new west side grocery store

New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.

Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff KigerTheodore Tollefson
December 02, 2022 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Join Post Bulletin business reporters Jeff Kiger and Theodore Tollefson while they discuss the comings and goings of Rochester and Southeast Minnesota business news and trends.

Read more business news
IMG_1289.jpg
Business
Former 7th Rib building in Racine to reopen as event center this weekend
With many changes to the building over the years, the former 7th Rib Supper Club will now become an event center for the town and surrounding community starting Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
December 02, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Business
Uni Uni tea shop to open in Rochester in early 2023
December 01, 2022 04:25 PM
Business
Localized questions makes Meredith’s Trivia fun test of Rochester knowledge
December 01, 2022 05:00 AM
Business
Feds charge Wisconsin real estate investor with bank fraud, seize $35 million
November 30, 2022 05:34 PM

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERRETAILRESTAURANTS AND BARSREAL ESTATEHEARD AROUND ROCHESTER
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
RPD - BURGLARY.png
Local
Burglaries in northeast Rochester increase to 4
Burglaries in northeast Rochester have increased to four, according to law enforcement. All four residences showed signs of forced entry, a ransacked home and items stolen from a safe.
December 02, 2022 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
RPD - Death Investigation
Local
Deceased pair found in Rochester apartment is possible OD police say
A 54-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man, both from Rochester, were found deceased in a Rochester apartment. An official cause of death has not been declared but law enforcement suspects the deaths were due to an overdose.
December 02, 2022 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: November 27-December 3, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
December 02, 2022 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: A culinary collaboration brings chefs together at Forager
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
December 02, 2022 07:58 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe