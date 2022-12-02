Heard Around Rochester: Quiznos last day; new west side grocery store
Join Post Bulletin business reporters Jeff Kiger and Theodore Tollefson while they discuss the comings and goings of Rochester and Southeast Minnesota business news and trends.
With many changes to the building over the years, the former 7th Rib Supper Club will now become an event center for the town and surrounding community starting Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Burglaries in northeast Rochester have increased to four, according to law enforcement. All four residences showed signs of forced entry, a ransacked home and items stolen from a safe.
A 54-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man, both from Rochester, were found deceased in a Rochester apartment. An official cause of death has not been declared but law enforcement suspects the deaths were due to an overdose.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
