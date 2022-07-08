SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Business
Heard on the Street: Hotels changing hands; book store owner passes away

Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger
July 08, 2022 12:00 PM
Join Post Bulletin business reporters Jeff Kiger, Theodore Tollefson and Pulse Magazine's Tim Nela while they discuss the comings and goings of Rochester and Southeast Minnesota business news and trends.

ZED building site.jpg
Business
Former Byron education center sold for $1.7 million
Bluestem Real Estate Byron, which is linked with Oak Park, Ill.-based Ursa Behavioral Health Management, recently paid $1.7 million for the former Zumbro Education District complex at 221 Second Ave. SW in Byron.
July 07, 2022 01:56 PM
By  Jeff Kiger
Business
Rochester extreme fitness program partners with national nonprofit to teach kickboxing
July 07, 2022 01:25 PM
Business
New owner paid $2.82 million for south Rochester hotel
July 06, 2022 12:32 PM
Business
Rochester comic shop owner dies after sudden illness
July 05, 2022 07:20 PM

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
