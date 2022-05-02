SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 2
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business

Hee-haw: Bad Ass Coffee is riding into Med City caffeine competition

Manager and co-owner Lori Heins expects Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii to open its doors at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1529 Highway 14 East in the Eastwood Plaza.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
May 02, 2022 04:23 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — A new caffeine competitor with a tough name and an island flavor is riding into Rochester on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Manager and co-owner Lori Heins expects Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii to open its doors at 5:30 a.m. at 1529 U.S. Highway 14 East in the Eastwood Plaza. It is located in Suite 100 of the smaller Eastwood building, next to the south Rochester UPS Store.

The new shop has a team of 17 employees to staff it, along with the three co-owners.

Bad Ass Coffee has a full menu of coffee and tea drinks, as well as breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Given its Hawaiian roots, it serves Kona coffee and Hawaiian blends. The sandwiches, including a Spam one, are served on King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls.

Another unique feature to the Bad Ass menu is that all iced coffee drinks are made with coffee ice cubes, so it just adds more coffee as it melts instead of watering down the drink.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heins said she and her husband, Todd Heins, partnered with Tobin Emrich to bring Bad Ass to Rochester.

“We were looking to do something, and we liked the idea of coffee. When we looked at some different franchises and we saw the name, we were intrigued,” she said. “We tried the coffee, and it was the best coffee we had ever had. So we decided we had to bring it to Rochester.”

Also Read
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Rochester church is looking to grow this spring
The Midwest Bible Baptist Church recently filed plans to build a 12,299-square-foot addition to its existing 8,728-square-foot complex, which sits on a hill at 5930 Bandel Road NW.
May 01, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Funny story – Goonies returning to the Med City
The signs are almost there. Recent building permits for new signs signal that Rochester's long-time comedy club – Goonies – will take the stage again on Broadway in the near future.
April 28, 2022 04:10 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
042821-shoe-repair-5788.jpg
Members Only
Business
After saving soles for 104 years, Boston Shoe and Boot Repair to close
Pete Chafos and Jerry Haas are planning to retire at the end of May.
April 27, 2022 05:42 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

Hawaii’s Kona coffee is known as being very smooth, without any bitter aftertaste.

The quirky name comes from a Hawaiian nickname for the sturdy donkeys that would haul the coffee beans down out of the hills, braying and bellowing all of the way.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERMEMBERS-ONLYRESTAURANTS AND BARS
What to read next
Austin DUI Crash.jpeg
Local
Driver arrested after evading Austin police, failing alcohol test
The early morning chase saw the suspect race away at speeds around 70 mph in Austin before crashing into a tree.
May 02, 2022 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
IMG_1158.jpg
Local
Tourism focuses on community, as well as attracting visitors
Tourism officials and small-business owners tout local benefits as they observe National Travel and Tourism Week.
May 02, 2022 02:33 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 1-7, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
May 02, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Screenshot 2022-05-02 104814.jpg
Local
Rochester council agendas, videos make move to new website
Transition seeks to provide easier access for community.
May 02, 2022 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen