Hee-haw: Bad Ass Coffee is riding into Med City caffeine competition

ROCHESTER — A new caffeine competitor with a tough name and an island flavor is riding into Rochester on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Manager and co-owner Lori Heins expects Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii to open its doors at 5:30 a.m. at 1529 U.S. Highway 14 East in the Eastwood Plaza. It is located in Suite 100 of the smaller Eastwood building, next to the south Rochester UPS Store.

The new shop has a team of 17 employees to staff it, along with the three co-owners.

Bad Ass Coffee has a full menu of coffee and tea drinks, as well as breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Given its Hawaiian roots, it serves Kona coffee and Hawaiian blends. The sandwiches, including a Spam one, are served on King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls.

Another unique feature to the Bad Ass menu is that all iced coffee drinks are made with coffee ice cubes, so it just adds more coffee as it melts instead of watering down the drink.

Heins said she and her husband, Todd Heins, partnered with Tobin Emrich to bring Bad Ass to Rochester.

“We were looking to do something, and we liked the idea of coffee. When we looked at some different franchises and we saw the name, we were intrigued,” she said. “We tried the coffee, and it was the best coffee we had ever had. So we decided we had to bring it to Rochester.”

Hawaii’s Kona coffee is known as being very smooth, without any bitter aftertaste.

The quirky name comes from a Hawaiian nickname for the sturdy donkeys that would haul the coffee beans down out of the hills, braying and bellowing all of the way.

