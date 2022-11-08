SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Business
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

'Here we sew again': Med City's Pine Needles to expand its southwest space again

Marcia and Suzie Nagel's Pine Needles Quilt & Sew shop has outgrown its space in southwest Rochester again, less than two years after its last expansion. The popular 5,200-square-foot store stands at 1300 Salem Road SW in the TJ Maxx & More Plaza. The solution is to add 6,800-square-feet to bring the store’s total size to 12,000 square feet.

20221108_100818.jpg
Marcia and Suzie Nagel's Pine Needles Quilt & Sew shop has outgrown its space in southwest Rochester again, less than two years after its last expansion. The popular 5,200-square-foot store stands at 1300 Salem Road SW in the TJ Maxx & More Plaza. The solution is to add 6,800-square-feet to bring the store's total size to 12,000 square feet.
Jeff Kiger/ Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger
November 08, 2022 01:37 PM
ROCHESTER — It’s a party these days at Rochester’s Pine Needles Quilt & Sew as its owners plan to more than double the size of the southwest shop, its second expansion in less than two years.

Marcia Nagel, who owns the sewing store with her daughter Suzie Nagel, said she never expected to need to spread out again so soon after their March, 2021 expansion , but the current space has just become too snug as their business has rapidly grown.

Also Read
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png
Business
A seventh set of Golden Arches is on the way to northeast Rochester
A new McDonald's restaurant is on order for northeast Rochester on the southwest corner of Viola Road Northeast and East Circle Drive. The Rochester City Council has agreed to sell the land to McDonald’s for $900,000. Plans filed with the city this week show a proposed 4,438-square-foot restaurant.
November 04, 2022 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Kelly Larson
Business
CEO hopes to use Rochester as a launching pad for her space network startup
Aquarian Space, a startup company with aspirations of becoming the Internet service provider for the moon and the solar system, has set up shop in Rochester.
November 04, 2022 04:54 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: Real estate moves; restaurant robot
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
November 04, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

“It is really exciting. It’s going to be great,” she said standing in the classroom area of the store that is full of fabric displays, rows of high-tech sewing devices as well as long arm quilting machines. Pine Needles offers about three sewing/quilting classes a week, both in person and online.

The popular 5,200-square-foot store stands at 1300 Salem Road SW in the TJ Maxx & More Plaza. It shifted into that spot in 2021 when it expanded in 2,000-square-feet of space formerly occupied by Party City. Party City closed its doors in 2020 .

Nagel thought that previous expansion would serve for quite a while, but business has grown at a faster pace than expected overall with Pine Needles’ longarm machine rental service increasing by 40%. Plus the shop has run out of storage space.

20221108_100824.jpg
Marcia and Suzie Nagel's Pine Needles Quilt &amp; Sew shop has outgrown its space in southwest Rochester again, less than two years after its last expansion. The popular 5,200-square-foot store stands at 1300 Salem Road SW in the TJ Maxx &amp; More Plaza. The solution is to add 6,800-square-feet to bring the store’s total size to 12,000 square feet.
Jeff Kiger/ Post Bulletin

“This was not in my game plan,” she said with a shrug and a grin.

The solution is to expand into the rest of the former Party City space, which will add 6,800-square-feet to the Pine Needles’ floor plan bringing the store’s total size to 12,000 square feet. The hope is to start construction in early 2023 with the goal of opening the expansion by February or March.

The store has a team of 16 on staff now, and Nagel anticipates hiring four or five more employees to accommodate the larger store.

This marks the latest milestone for Pine Needles, which opened in Racine in 2007. The Nagels moved the business to Rochester in 2012.

This expansion is building on the growth of the Pine Needles community that blossomed during the worst of the pandemic, when the shop hosted daily live videos of products and classes. Nagel believes that a lot of people discovered or rediscovered the “creative outlet” of sewing and quilting during their home-bound days of the pandemic and many are still doing it.

That Pines Needles needs to keep providing machines, fabric and gear as well as advice and camaraderie, is the proof of that.

“When we get this latest expansion done, we’ll have more of everything,” said Nagel.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
