Saturday, February 18

Business

Hidden Pines is a growing haven for the Mantorville community

One of Mantorville's newest restaurants has become a community hub for the area as the owners approach the first anniversary of ownership.

Hidden Pines Bar & Grill
Miguel Aguilera and Danika Hodgman co-own Hidden Pines Bar & Grill in Mantorville. Aguilera and Hodgman are photographed Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Mantorville.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
February 18, 2023 01:00 PM

MANTORVILLE, Minn. — The restaurant space on the second floor of the Zumbro Valley Golf Course clubhouse sat vacant for a long while before Danika Hodgman and Miguel Aguilera took over and renovated the space to open Hidden Pines Bar & Grill in May of 2022.

Hodgman and Aguilera worked together for a few years at the Tap House West End in Rochester and ran their own food truck in the Brainerd area during the summer of 2021. When seasonal summer business ended for the resorts around the Brainerd area, the two were ready to take what they learned from their time up north and bring it into a place of their own.

Hodgman is from Mantorville and Aguilera is from Rochester. The two saw an opportunity with the space available at Zumbro Valley Golf Course as an opportunity to give more dining options for the Kasson-Mantorville area.

“I had grown up coming down to the clubhouse while I was young,” Hodgman said. “We had no idea what to expect when we opened but it's been awesome. It's a place people go after youth sports games because they need a place to eat in between and after games.”

“We felt like there was some sort of a need in the community because there weren't really a lot of places to go,” Aguilera added. “We believe we could make this into a restaurant, like it was when she was younger, where people could come here after school or in the summer when they golf. We also saw that this place can be open year round when the golf course is closed for half the year.”

The first nine months of Hidden Pines has not just seen the establishment become a hub for youth sports games. Hodgman and Aguilera have also been doing all they can to support as many youth sports affiliated with Kasson-Mantorville by providing meals for the girls basketball team for their road games.

“Even though we're here in Mantorville, we also want to support the sports for Byron, Dodge Center, and all these towns surrounding,” Aguilera said.

One thing that has helped the business during colder months are the dining igloos on their patio space. The igloos have been so popular that they are only taking reservations for anyone that would like to dine in them for up to two hours, an idea they also got from how igloos were operated when they were in Brainerd.

“My dad was the inspiration on the igloos,” Hodgman said. “The Brainerd Lakes area has big igloos up there. We did our research on what to do to make it work here with the scenery.”

Hidden Pines Bar & Grill
Danika Hodgman and Miguel Aguilera co-own Hidden Pines Bar & Grill in Mantorville. Hodgman and Aguilera are photographed Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Mantorville.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

As the first anniversary of Hidden Pines approaches in the spring, Hodgman and Aguilera are hopeful people looking for a unique dining experience will come to Mantorville and check them out.

In the meantime, the pair plans to expand the Hidden Pines menu to include breakfast food in their small kitchen space for 2023. Until then, they hope that their winter dining igloos get utilized as often as possible before spring finally arrives in Minnesota.

Hidden Pines Bar & Grill

25202 615th St., Mantorville, MN 55955

507-635-7163

hiddenpinesmn.com

Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
