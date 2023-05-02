99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
'High end garage sale' retailer on the move in south Rochester

MedCentral Outlet + Transport is trucking its eclectic array of used office equipment, furniture and more from 808 Apache Lane SW to at 3551 Commercial Drive SW with a re-opening expected on May 15.

IMG_1894.jpg
Contributed
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 9:00 AM

ROCHESTER — A growing Rochester retail operation, MedCentral Outlet + Transport , is moving its “high end garage sale” south.

MedCentral Outlet + Transport , a Rochester company owned by Todd Torgrimson and Todd Robertson, is trucking its eclectic array of used office equipment, furniture, cribs, coolers and many other things from its original space in the former Toys 'R' Us store at 808 Apache Lane SW to new one in the former Fleet Farm complex at 3551 Commercial Drive SW.

“We like this location better for our type of retail, because it was a furniture store before,” said Torgrimson of the move. Deutsch Furniture Haus previously occupied that space before building its own Rochester store nearby.

They hope to re-open MedCentral Outlet in the new location by May 15 with a grand opening celebration slated for June 1.

MedCentral contracts with large health care centers, nursing homes, hotels, businesses and anyone else who has a lot of used quality things that need a new home. Two to three truckloads of cabinets, coloring books, coolers or whatever arrive daily. The MedCentral puts all of the best items out for sale for pennies on the dollar.

“For example, we have quality cabinets that people are buying for their garages or home offices selling for prices that wouldn’t cover the cost of the hinges new,” said Robertson.

Rochester’s former Doubletree Hotel, which is being transformed into student housing for the University of Minnesota Rochester, is trucking all of the furniture and appliances from its hotel rooms for MedCentral to sell. Olmsted County is also bringing its unneeded items to MedCentral.

“We have so much quality miscellaneous stuff,” said Torgrimson. “It’s like a high-end garage sale.”

While MedCentral has attracted crowds since it opened in 2022, some people were frustrated or confused by its limited days of being open for customers. Torgrimson and Roberston said the new location fixes that issue.

Once MedCentral fires up in the new space, it will be open Monday through Friday for shoppers.

