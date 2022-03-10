SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Historic times mean record prices at the pump for Rochester drivers

Historic gas prices of more than $4 a gallon nationally and very close to $4 in Minnesota are spurring frustration for drivers and business owners, though most reactions are tempered by the atrocities of the Russian war on Ukraine.

030822-GAS-PRICES-6026.jpg
Gas prices are posted Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Kwik Trip on the corner of Fourth Avenue Southeast and 12th Street Southeast in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
March 09, 2022 06:32 PM
ROCHESTER — Commuters, food delivery drivers and everyone else who buys gas are learning that living through history can be expensive, as well as stressful.

Historic gas prices of more than $4 per gallon nationally and very close to $4 in Minnesota are spurring frustration for drivers and business owners, though most reactions are tempered by the atrocities of the Russian war on Ukraine.

While other factors might have added to the rise in gas prices, the war and the sanctions on Russia are the primary drivers. Oil accounts for more than 50% of the cost of gas. The price of oil is trading at levels not seen since 2008 and it continues to climb.

Commuting from Rochester to St. Paul on a daily basis means Benjamin Fleischhacker is very sensitive to the rapidly rising gas prices. Fleischhacker, like every other driver in the US, has seen fuel prices explode in recent days to a national average of more than $4 a gallon, with area stations climbing to $3.99.

As someone who needs to fill his tank usually every other day to travel to his teaching job in St. Paul, the increases are definitely negatively impacting his wallet. However, the shadow of war is coloring his feelings.

“It's frustrating, definitely. But, considering what's going on in the world, I try to put it in perspective with respect to what other people might be going through,” he said. “While it's an inconvenience, I could be much worse off.”

An aesthetic studio is starting a new chapter in Rochester
Chapter Aesthetic Studio, which has its roots in Fargo, N.D., is ready to start treating clients at its new Rochester location in Suite 100 at 815 Apache Lane SW. The studio is opening its doors to the public on Thursday.
March 09, 2022 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
National berry trend takes root in Rochester
In the wake of the recent announcement that at least two locations of a franchise that serves an açaí berry sorbet are opening in Rochester, the trendy berry showed up again in local building permits this week.
March 08, 2022 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Popular Rochester eyewear store moves to new downtown spot
The new location of Optical Vision with Flair is bookended by Eagle Grocery and Tangerine Gifts. That space has been home to a variety of businesses in recent years.
March 07, 2022 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
The spike in fuel prices has some people re-considering side gigs like delivering food for area restaurants and stores or driving for ride services like Uber or Lyft.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Dean Myrick, of Rochester, has been delivering food for DoorDash, UberEats, and GrubHub in his 2009 Ford Flex. With income from jobs holding steady as the gas prices soar, it just isn’t practical to continue, he says.

“When I filled up today and it was 3.99 per gallon for regular, I decided that I'll do it when I'm out running errands occasionally. I can't do it as a real side-gig anymore,” wrote Myrick this week. “Until I can get an EV or a hybrid, I'm pretty much out.”

While he will miss the extra income, Myrick stressed that his pain is minor when it comes to the big picture.

“I feel that any price we pay at the pump is nothing compared to the price the Ukrainian people are paying every second right now,” he wrote.

Higher fuel prices are hitting people's wallets, even when they aren’t at the pump. Higher gas prices will drive up the cost of everything transported by truck, from groceries to electronics to clothing.

A Rochester-based trucking operation, Nuss Truck and Equipment, has determined that the higher fuel costs could force changes for the company and its nine Minnesota locations.

"Every business and individual is experiencing high costs, it's just a matter of how they absorb or pass it along." said Brad Nuss, an executive vice president and CFO at the family-owned company.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

