Hobby leads to high-end shoes and clothing at The Drip in Rochester

ROCHESTER — Alex Thompson has devoted the past three years of his life collecting shoes and clothing with the idea of bringing a high-end resale shop to the Rochester area.

Thompson, a Rochester native opened The Drip, a high end resale shop on May 8. As a collector, there is relatively nowhere to shop the high-end resale market in Rochester, and Thompson hopes to eliminate a trip to the Twin Cities for items like Jordans, Yeezys and other items consumers cannot find in the area.

“I've been buying clothes for almost as long as I've been buying shoes, which is like three years,” Thompson said. “So I'm just looking to get rid of all my stuff. I got a lot of stuff and I'm proud of it. I picked out a lot of brands that you cannot get in Rochester, like Lacoste or Billionaire Boys Club.”

Thompson started his collection because he had some extra income he didn’t know what to do with. He has a passion for shoes and clothing, but at some point his collection grew out of control and had enough items to open a store. All the items in The Drip have come from Thompson’s collection something of which he's proud.

“Shoes are kind of a niche thing,” Thompson said. “If you are into shoes, you're willing to spend $200 or $300 on a pair of shoes. Makes total sense, but if you're not into shoes, it doesn't really make sense. So that's why we have a lot of clothing options here between $20 and $50 that anybody can get.”

Todd McEachern, manager of the newly opened high end resale store, The Drip, helps a customer on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the shop in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Thompson is currently displaying summer clothing like shorts, slides, and T-shirts. When fall comes around he will swap those items out for hoodies and sweatpants.

In addition to the clothing items, Thompson will swap out the bright colors customers might see now for more fall and winter color schemes.

“Men and women also have the same width of shoes,” Thompson said. “That's why I consider almost all the shoes unisex and why on each one of these signs that will list what the men's sizes are and what the women's sizes are.”

Thompson also mentioned how hard it is to find male marketed shoes in bright colors. Shoes marketed toward women more commonly come in pinks, purples and light blues. By selling all of the shoes as unisex, the consumer will have more options in colors that appeal to them.

The shop specializes in the resale of Nike Jordans but also have apparel and other items seen on Friday, May 12, 2023, at The Drip in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The Drip carries a lot of highly desired items like Air Jordans in the University of North Carolina colors or Chicago Bulls colors, where Michael Jordan attended college and played most of his professional career.

Thompson has more than enough products to stock The Drip, so he's not looking to buy more inventory. He knew for the past year that he wanted to open a resale store and has been working to buy inventory in all colors and sizes for it.

“People see the word resale and they think that they're gonna sell it to me,” Thompson said. “I have enough inventory to last for several years, so I'm not looking to buy anybody’s shoes.”

The Drip offers a wide variety of shoes and clothing in a wide variety of sizes and brands. Thompson hopes that consumers can find what they are looking for right here in Rochester.

