6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Home improvement businesses optimistic amid rising costs, inflation

Vendors at the Rochester Home and Lifestyle Show say they expect a busy 2023 despite a slowdown at the end of 2022.

Kitchen Refresh Jerry 01.JPG
Jerry Carr, co-owner of Rochester-based Kitchen Refresh, speaks with a customer at the Rochester Home and Lifestyle Show Sunday, March 12, 2023.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
March 13, 2023 06:41 AM

ROCHESTER — The past three years have been a rollercoaster for home contractors, remodelers and renovators.

In 2020, businesses saw a big boom when COVID-19 forced many Americans to stay at home.

“We were busy — big time,” said Jerry Carr, co-owner of Rochester-based Kitchen Refresh, a business specializing in kitchen remodeling. “People were sitting around their kitchens, saying, we should put some money into this.”

Also Read

In 2021, supply chain issues including a shortage of lumber hindered some businesses.

In 2022, slowing housing starts pushed people to look at renovations and remodeling instead of building or buying.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some of these factors have favored the growth of our company,” Carr said. “Some have hurt us.”

Then inflation began to rise in 2022.

In the fall of that year, business slowed, which is partly a seasonal fluctuation, Carr said. However, there was something more to it.

“This was more than a seasonal cycle,” he said.

Kitchen Refresh Jerry 02.JPG
Jerry Carr, co-owner of Rochester-based Kitchen Refresh, talks about kitchen remodel options at the Rochester Home and Lifestyle Show Sunday, March 12, 2023.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Carr was one of the vendors at the Rochester Home and Lifestyle Show at Graham Arena at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds over the weekend.

While fall business slowed down, Carr and other home improvement vendors said interest in work is up during the late winter and spring home show season.

“It looks like it’s coming back,” he said.

While inflation has upped the cost of materials, the biggest cost increase comes from labor, Carr and other people who run home renovation and improvement businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a shortage of available help,” Carr said.

“We overpay our guys,” said Bill Ferrie, owner of Minnesota Building Contractors in Lanesboro.

Supply chain issues, longer lead times for materials and overall costs have gone up Ferrie said, but keeping qualified workers has been the biggest increase in cost to the business. That’s in order to keep experienced workers.

“Right now, that’s so paramount,” said J.D. Harstad, project manager at Minnesota Building Contractors. “We want to keep them and we care about them.”

It also means the work done remains high quality, Ferrie added.

“You never want a customer to call you back again unless it’s a referral,” he said.

Harstad said things for the company have been steadily busy with rook repair and replacement projects thanks in part to another modern trend — climate change.

“It’s busy, it’s been incredibly busy,” Harstad said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ferrie noted the number and frequency of billion-dollar storms — storms that cause $1 billion or more damage — have steadily risen in the U.S.

“This is just how things are going to be,” he said.

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
US-NEWS-FROM-BASEMENT-DISPATCH-CENTER-BEHAVIOR-1-SP.jpg
Minnesota
From a basement dispatch center to ‘behavior detection’ officers, a look at Mall of America security
March 12, 2023 12:54 PM
 · 
By  Mara H. Gottfried / St. Paul Pioneer Press
RPL health clinic 04.JPG
Health
'We're here to learn': Free community screenings give Winona State University students a dose of learning
March 12, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
richard staub
Local
Rochester resident Richard Staub joins centenarian club: 'You got to have some good genes'
March 11, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Mayo vs. New Richmond Boys Hockey
Prep
Meet the 2022-23 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Hockey Team
March 13, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Jayden Veney - John Marshall Boys Hockey
Prep
'Future is up to him' for John Marshall star, All-Area Player of the Year J.T. Veney
March 13, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Stewartville vs. Byron.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: No. 1 Stewartville holds off rival Byron in Section 1AAA semifinal play
March 11, 2023 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Section 1AA basketball
Prep
Section 1AA semifinals: PEM keeps composure, rides hot hand of Stevens past Caledonia
March 11, 2023 09:47 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten