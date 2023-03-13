Home improvement businesses optimistic amid rising costs, inflation

ROCHESTER — The past three years have been a rollercoaster for home contractors, remodelers and renovators.

In 2020, businesses saw a big boom when COVID-19 forced many Americans to stay at home.

“We were busy — big time,” said Jerry Carr, co-owner of Rochester-based Kitchen Refresh, a business specializing in kitchen remodeling. “People were sitting around their kitchens, saying, we should put some money into this.”

Also Read





In 2021, supply chain issues including a shortage of lumber hindered some businesses.

In 2022, slowing housing starts pushed people to look at renovations and remodeling instead of building or buying.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some of these factors have favored the growth of our company,” Carr said. “Some have hurt us.”

Then inflation began to rise in 2022.

In the fall of that year, business slowed, which is partly a seasonal fluctuation, Carr said. However, there was something more to it.

“This was more than a seasonal cycle,” he said.

Jerry Carr, co-owner of Rochester-based Kitchen Refresh, talks about kitchen remodel options at the Rochester Home and Lifestyle Show Sunday, March 12, 2023. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Carr was one of the vendors at the Rochester Home and Lifestyle Show at Graham Arena at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds over the weekend.

While fall business slowed down, Carr and other home improvement vendors said interest in work is up during the late winter and spring home show season.

“It looks like it’s coming back,” he said.

While inflation has upped the cost of materials, the biggest cost increase comes from labor, Carr and other people who run home renovation and improvement businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a shortage of available help,” Carr said.

“We overpay our guys,” said Bill Ferrie, owner of Minnesota Building Contractors in Lanesboro.

Supply chain issues, longer lead times for materials and overall costs have gone up Ferrie said, but keeping qualified workers has been the biggest increase in cost to the business. That’s in order to keep experienced workers.

“Right now, that’s so paramount,” said J.D. Harstad, project manager at Minnesota Building Contractors. “We want to keep them and we care about them.”

It also means the work done remains high quality, Ferrie added.

“You never want a customer to call you back again unless it’s a referral,” he said.

Harstad said things for the company have been steadily busy with rook repair and replacement projects thanks in part to another modern trend — climate change.

“It’s busy, it’s been incredibly busy,” Harstad said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ferrie noted the number and frequency of billion-dollar storms — storms that cause $1 billion or more damage — have steadily risen in the U.S.

“This is just how things are going to be,” he said.