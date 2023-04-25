99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Hotel group paid $12.5 million for former Post Bulletin parcel in downtown Rochester

HP PB LLC, which is under the umbrella of the Empire Hotels, recently paid $12.5 million for open land at 18 First Avenue SE where the Post Bulletin complex previously stood in downtown Rochester.

Former Post Bulletin
The former site of the Post Bulletin on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at 18 First Ave. SE in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 9:48 AM

ROCHESTER — A hotel group recently paid $12.5 million for open land where the Post Bulletin complex previously stood in downtown Rochester.

PB Rochester Investments LLC, a local firm led by developer Dan Penz, sold the 1.82-acre parcel at 18 First Avenue SE to HP PB LLC on April 17, 2023. HP PB made a $250,000 down payment at the sale closing, according to state records.

HP PB is linked to Empire Hotels , which is based out of Minneapolis and Buffalo, NY. Empire is led by Harshal Patel, Minesh Patel, and Jayesh Patel.

Find more news important to you

Of the 21 hotels in Empire’s portfolio, it operates three in Rochester Fairfield Inn & Suites, Hampton Inn South and Best Western . It also owns and manages the Empire Event Center in southwest Rochester.

No one from Empire was available to discuss the transaction. However, the land is directly across Civic Center Drive from the Mayo Civic Center, so it is possible that Empire’s plans for the land may include the development of a hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester Realtor Merl Groteboer represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.

PB Rochester Investments acquired the property, which included 100,000-square-foot headquarters of the Post Bulletin newspaper, for $10.5 million in September 2019. The newspaper moved its offices to the second floor of the Think Bank building at 1698 Greenview Drive SW.

The former PB complex was demolished in 2020.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What To Read Next
Century High School English Teacher Jean Prokott
Community
The bard of Rochester: The city's newly-appointed poet laureate speaks about her writing and new role
April 25, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
New Bar at Little Thistle Brewing Co.
Arts and Entertainment
Form meets function in artist, builder collaboration for new Little Thistle bar top
April 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Emily Whitcomb and Ren the Rabbit
Lifestyle
BBQ, a bunny and a billboard's vegan message
April 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Prep
Tacos and softball: Pine Island mother, daughter duo Kim and Cheyenne Jones soaking up last spring together
April 24, 2023 06:23 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Red Wing map.png
Local
Body found in Mississippi River north of Red Wing
April 24, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
Locally crafted beer! Locally crafted questions!
April 25, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Stewartville, Benilde-St. Margaret's School Class AAA girls state basketball championship
College
Stewartville's Haylie Strum will play college basketball at Luther College
April 25, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck