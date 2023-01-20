STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
'Hotter, fresher, faster service' has kept Snappy Stop as Rochester’s favorite local fast food joint

Snappy Stop has remained one of the most consistent fast food joints in Rochester as it approaches 40 years of business.

Snappy Stop
Snappy Stop General Manager Haley Beeman, right, builds a burger on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Snappy Stop in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
January 20, 2023 07:00 AM
ROCHESTER — One locally owned fast food restaurant has stood the test of time in the outskirts of downtown Rochester and it still remains many people’s favorite place for a quick lunch.

Snappy Stop, opened in 1985 and is currently under ownership of the Beeman family. Bob Beeman started working at the restaurant when it opened and took over ownership in the early 2000s.

Jim Morgan, the original owner of Snappy Stop, launched the restaurant with the motto: Hotter, Fresher, Faster. The Beemans have kept that motto alive to this day and it plays a large part in the little need for change over the 38 years of business.

His son, Bucky Beeman, currently works on social media and marketing for Snappy Stop, but has had many different titles for the business over the years.

“Not much has changed over the years because we learned that if you provide hot, fresh food, and fast,” Beeman said, “people in their busy lives are going to continually want to stop by and enjoy a good burger or hot dog or chicken nuggets.”

The largest change to Snappy Stop since the Beemans took ownership was the introduction of a burger of the month about five or six years ago. These burgers can have holiday-related themes attributed to them, like the spooky burger Snappy Stop does for Halloween.

“Some people, when they buy businesses, they look at trying to change things up, and he (Bob Beeman) has done an extremely good job of holding on to what's true, and what they're known for and what they're good at,” said Bucky Beeman.

When life constantly changes around for everyone else, the Beemans take pride in being a small, locally-owned business that can provide the consistency of the same good meals that have better taste than a McDonald’s Big Mac, or Burger King Whopper.

Snappy Stop
Joe Swenson, left, with Snappy Stop, and Haley Beeman, general manager, bag an order on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Snappy Stop in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

By providing a quality product people can count on, Beeman said, Snappy Stop has earned its reputation as a locally owned business that provides a quality alternative to the chain restaurants in the burger market.

As one of the restaurants participating in Experience Rochester’s Restaurant Week, Snappy Stop has a deal one it’s number one combo, shaving off $1.50 with the Snappy burger with cheese, fries and a drink for $8.

Snappy Stop is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday of the week.

More Snappy Stop Photos:

Snappy Stop
Snappy Stop General Manager Haley Beeman, not pictured, cooks up some burgers on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Snappy Stop in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Snappy Stop
Haley Beeman cooks up some burgers on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Snappy Stop in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Snappy Stop
Fries are cooked on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Snappy Stop in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Snappy Stop
Haley Beeman whips up some burgers on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Snappy Stop in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Snappy Stop
Snappy Stop General Manager Haley Beeman cooks up some burgers on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Snappy Stop in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Snappy Stop
Snappy Stop General Manager Haley Beeman, not pictured, cooks up some burgers on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Snappy Stop in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Snappy Stop
Snappy Stop on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Snappy Stop
Snappy Stop on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Snappy Stop

37 Ninth Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904

507-289-6116

snappystop.com

Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
