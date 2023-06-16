How Bucky Beeman, Dylan Carty and Nick Pompeian followed different paths and found common ground at Realty Growth

It wasn’t long ago that Realty Growth Inc’s team of long-time Realtors didn’t even post the commercial properties they had for sale on the Internet.

Fast forward a few years and RGI’s new generation — Nick Pompeian, Bucky Beeman and Dylan Carty — can be seen online daily on multiple social media platforms promoting their listings as well as local businesses.

In a little more than a decade, an office where older men operated mostly independently with paper and handshakes has evolved to a team led by a trio in their 30s who spend a lot of time in front of cameras and podcast mics for their busy YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

Commercial real estate in the Rochester area was long dominated using the same methods that had been used for decades. That meant a lot of phone calls, big signs and paperwork.

The late Ed Pompeian, Nick’s father, co-founded RGI in 1978 with the late Bill Kolb. RGI grew to be a very well-known name in the business community.

As Pompeian and Kolb (working with Dick Landwher) were late in their careers, Nick Pompeian joined the firm around 2010, soon followed by Bucky Beeman and Dylan Carty. The rhythm of the office quickly changed.

“I think for them (the elder Pompeian, Kolb, and Landwher) what was exciting is that they saw younger guys in the business who were hustling just like they did at the start. It was like this perfect storm of the guys that did everything by hand on paper to the guys that could use computers. It was just this beautiful coming together,” says Nick Pompeian. “These guys had a wealth of knowledge and had been working in this business for 40 years. Combining that with a new way of thinking was super valuable, because we learned from men who I would consider the best. There was a great collaboration between both sides. They mentored us.”

Of course, it did take some time for customers used to mature men to accept working with the much younger team. Carty remembers some potential out-of-town customers who were not impressed to see him and Beeman, when they showed up for a meeting.

“I think they were literally going to walk out. We have been talking to them on the phone and by email. When they walked in to meet us for the first time, they saw Bucky, who was 25, and I was 22. They literally did not sit down. They were not impressed,” Carty says with a chuckle. “Bucky and I just started talking and eventually they sat down. We ended up getting a deal done with them.”

"If you are a plumber or if you're a Realtor, you need to be a media company first,” says Bucky Beeman, one of the owners of Realty Growth Incorporated. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

In 2014, Pompeian and Beeman purchased the brokerage from the founders. Later, they launched Realty Growth Management with A.J. Hawkins. After Hawkins moved on to another firm, Carty took over ownership of the property management arm, which he runs with his brother Nate Carty.

Beeman and Carty, who are 32 and 30 respectively, now lead the RGI firms with Pompeian, who is 36. They have a combined team of 16 employees working for them.

Unlike the old days, part of that team includes people to shoot and edit videos, such as the popular “Thursday Market Update,” as well as manage RGI’s various social media channels.

Pompeian and Carty credit Beeman, an entrepreneur who created his first business at 19, for RGI’s success with social media marketing. Beeman, who started by making hunting videos as a teen, cites the business promoter Gary “Vee” Vaynerchuk as the inspiration for committing so much time and effort to online marketing.

“He said no matter what your business is, you need to be a media company first. That means if you are a plumber or if you're a Realtor, you need to be a media company first,” says Beeman.

RGI’s YouTube channel features almost 300 videos with the majority of those being posted in the last three years.

The videos have garnered hundreds of followers, including people who are not in real estate. Surgical technicians, doctors, teachers, and truck drivers regularly watch the videos that RGI’s team produces every week.

“We're educating people about an industry that has been behind the scenes for a long time. As a result, by educating them, hopefully we're ultimately helping them get to a place where they can get into business with better chances of success than they may have had in the past,” explains Beeman. “As we show who are the people doing things, not only in Rochester but other communities, it ultimately helps connect the dots. That, in turn, leads to more action for our firm.”

Dylan Carty, one of the owners of Realty Growth Incorporated, moved to Rochester in 2010 to study law enforcement at Rochester Community and Technical College. While working security at the Apache Mall, he rented an apartment from Beeman. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

All three RGI principles came to the commercial real estate industry by different routes.

Nick Pompeian had never planned to work in his father’s business. After he graduated college, he was living in the Twin Cities with the goal of attending law school. That changed after a call from Ed Pompeian.

“My dad called me randomly, and I'll never forget that day because he said, ‘Hey, I know that you're applying to schools, but would you consider coming back home and working with me?’ Honestly, I hadn’t really seriously thought of that before … other than that might be fun to work with my dad. … That was the best thing that I think I could have ever done,” he recalls.

That led to him managing the renovation of the Blondell Motel and its rebranding as the Brentwood on 2nd. The Pompeian family later sold that property and it was demolished to make way for the Berkman development. Meanwhile, Nick Pompeian grew to love the real estate business.

Carty, the youngest of the trio, moved to Rochester in 2010 to study law enforcement at Rochester Community and Technical College. While working security at the Apache Mall, he rented an apartment from Beeman. He also purchased a fixer upper house with the plan of renovating it and selling it to make some money.

Carty had been around the real estate business a little, but he didn’t know much about it before spending time with Beeman and Pompeian.

“At that time, I didn't know you could have a career in commercial real estate. Then I realized when I was sitting in law enforcement classes that real estate just excited me more,” he says.

Beeman, for his part, was first inspired by his father, Bob Beeman, who started the iconic Snappy Stop drive-thru burger and fries shop. He also operated a taxidermy business. His father also had a side business with billboard trailers featuring a giant clown or a buffalo or a rooster, which Bucky later took over.

Nick Pompeian, one of the owners of Realty Growth Incorporated, says he never planned to work in his father’s business. After he graduated college, he was living in the Twin Cities with the goal of attending law school. That changed after a call from his dad, Ed Pompeian. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“I always saw my dad trying things. And ultimately that rubbed off on me to where I could have faith to try things,” says Beeman.

After a short stint of traveling the country shooting hunting videos, he was looking for something that would be a better fit.

"I met a guy in Wisconsin that had built a company and sold it. I was like, ‘I want to do that. I don't know how to do that, but that's what I want to do,'” says Beeman.

At 19, he started a lawn care and snow removal business with a former classmate, Jacob Hart. They later sold the business and then he got into more marketing and property management gigs.

“I just kept trying things as an entrepreneur. That's a little bit of a disease. What I found is that I wanted to be a part of a team. I don't really enjoy riding solo and doing stuff alone, so RGI was a really good fit for me,” said Beeman.