How did a fine art and geography major find himself in the business of popping popcorn?

Seamus Kolb took over the ownership reins of Carroll’s Corn—Rochester’s beloved neighborhood mom-n-pop popcorn shop pocketed in the subway level of the downtown Kahler Grand Hotel—in January of 2021 after working for seven years as the store’s general manager.

When the store’s original owner Pat Carroll was ready to retire, Kolb realized he had an opportunity to continue an unfinished chapter from his childhood. A University of North Dakota graduate, Kolb left behind a two-year stint as district sales manager at the Post-Bulletin to keep the small business popping.

“There’s a lot of nostalgia around this place,” says Kolb, recalling his first-ever job: part time at Carroll’s Corn. “Being 15 years old, first job… I just always loved the business. The founder took me under his wing and was willing to give me a lot of autonomy while working for him.”

Kolb was a decision maker. He had ideas for the business and Pat Carroll was willing to hear them. Kolb began as a teenager just closing up shop in the evening, but eventually learned the ins and outs of invoicing and other business technicalities in preparation to be the store’s eventual new spearhead.

“[Pat said] ‘You want to make decisions, you have a good idea, let’s go for it.’ The more and more that I was able to understand those roles within the company, taking over invoicing and dealing with bigger sales and those things, the more I was hooked into it. I know the business from the ground up, and a lot of these customers have been coming in since I was a 15-year-old kid. Some still come every day.”

Kolb has big shoes to fill as the Carroll family wraps up a legacy of community partnership and philanthropy. Carroll’s Corn will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2023; the business has grown significantly in its three decades of operation, as has its intimate relationship with Rochester.

“We do a lot of giving back, like silent auctions for nonprofits like the Ronald McDonald House,” Kolb says.

And just like the shop’s signature kettle corn, the rewards of being a closely-involved community business are sweet: a Rochester native’s head can swivel at a mere whiff of a batch of Carroll’s Corn popping.

“They smell it, they come in, they taste it, they’re a forever customer,” Kolb laughs. “We’re a product that brings joy to people.”

Kolb’s 2021 goal was to tab $1 million in sales for the year. He ended up right on track.

“In the next five years, I would love to make that more like $5 million in revenue a year,” Kolb says. “But in order to do that, we’re going to need more space, maybe some sort of popcorn factory. That’s where my motivations are right now.”

A cottage is no home for a giant, however; if business grows, Carroll’s Corn may eventually outgrow its spot beneath the Kahler—a tough possibility for Kolb, who’s worked in the tiny corner space since he started with the business almost 16 years ago.

“People know to look for us down here. We’ve built a home in the Kahler,” he explains. “If anything I would imagine an additional location versus leaving this one. We’ve had 28 years of people coming down here to get our product, and I don’t want to lose that.”

The young entrepreneur’s new endeavor has not come without some roll-with-the-punches moments. Kolb continues to navigate the store through the uncharted COVID-19 waters and ongoing supply chain issues that have made showing up for the holiday gifting season a challenge at times.

“I think that the real kicker was getting through 2020,” Kolb says. “We had a lot of panic there that we might not even be a business by the end of the year, but we were able to make some huge shifts, and I gained a lot of confidence that, if we can survive this, I can take over the business and we can do well with it, especially once we get through a pandemic.”

“Take care of the customer” is what former shop owner Pat Carroll always told Kolb; the owner hopes to continue providing the extra-mile experience and dang-good popcorn that Pat was known for for many years to come.

“The biggest challenge for me I’d say is just being at the top of leadership. Giving myself goals and directions, where in working for someone else you have a clear image of what you need to do. Now I get to decide what those goals are, and as hard as that is, that’s the exciting thing and that’s what I was signing up for. I love that,” Kolb says. “Some of the harder things are the ones you can’t control,” says Kolb.

Seamus Kolb, the new owner of Carroll's Corn Gourmet Popcorn, helps customer, Wilbur Pettett, of Canton, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

With Carroll’s Corn products popularly found under the Christmas tree, the end of 2021 brought a mad dash for the store to keep up with orders, maintain inventory and ship hundreds of pounds of popcorn on time. In the peak of the season, Kolb was shipping out over 70 parcels per day and running 24/7 making popcorn.

The store was churning out 400-500 pounds of popcorn seed a day—amounting to an entire roomful of popped popcorn in volume—and Kolb is taking his team full-steam-ahead into the future. The business will ramp up its corporate gifting offerings, invest in its e-commerce and social media platforms and expand its wholesale program. Currently, Carroll’s Corn is offered in six HyVee locations and Scheels, a variety of smaller businesses, and even the Rochester Honkers Baseball Club stands.

“I’m hoping to expand the flavors that we’re offering in the grocery store,” he says. “I’m doing some packaging redesign to introduce flavors and at some point we will probably need a second facility just to keep up.”

Kolb will soon celebrate his first anniversary as the shop’s new owner, and these 12 months have been a whirlwind. To be successful, a small business owner should be curious, he says, and willing to learn new things, tackle huge projects and adapt over time.

When he’s not elbow-deep in butter and salt, Kolb enjoys hiking, traveling and relaxing with his girlfriend and puppy.

For those who have never visited Carroll’s Corn, Kolb encourages them to come in for a bag of triple mix to get acquainted; and for those interested in entrepreneurship, he says to chase your passions, even if—like popcorn—they’re unexpected.

“I don’t think that I would own this business if I didn’t love doing it every day,” he says. “So find something that you love. And stay curious.”