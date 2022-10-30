HR services firm clocks into downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER — A Med City firm that provides human resource and payroll services has clocked into new digs in downtown Rochester.

Smart-HR moved into offices in Suite 100 at 220 S. Broadway earlier this fall. That’s a street-level space in the Hotel Indigo building. Smart-HR moved into a space left by Rochester Area Economic Development Inc.’s move to the sixth floor of the Minnesota Biobusiness Center .

Joel Goodew

Smart-HR, like RAEDI before it, shares Suite 100 with the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce .

This move is the latest milestone for Smart-HR, which was founded in 2012 as part of the Astrup family’s portfolio of Smart companies that started with the Smart-Fill prescription drug business .

Joel Goodew and Josh Haynes, who were long-time Smart-HR employees, took over ownership of the company in April 2020. Goodew and Haynes were the ones that moved their team of six employees to the downtown office.

“For a long time, it's been our goal to be more present and more available for customers and the community to know that we're here. We want to be involved in the community as much as possible,” said Goodew. “Moving downtown is a huge part of that. Moving right next to the chamber, who is someone that we work with, was just an ideal situation.”

They hope that their move might help spur something positive in downtown, which has recently seen several closures and long-time business moving to other parts of the city.

“We want to try to bring that energy back. We want to make sure that everyone knows that people are still working downtown and it's a great place to be,” added Haynes.

Josh Haynes

While Smart-HRs’ payroll, time tracking and HR services are all technology-based, Goodew and Hayes emphasize the factors that makes their company competitive is its customer service and pricing.

“We have an active sales and HR staff that deal with customers in person locally here. Our goal is to help mitigate what is going to be pretty unprecedented price increases across our competitors,” said Goodew. “It's going to be a time where a lot of people are searching out different vendors for all sorts of things. We want people to know that we're here. We're available. We believe we have great services.”

In Smart-HR’s decade of existence it has been located in a variety of locations, including Austin. Will it remain in downtown for the foreseeable future?

“Absolutely. The future is definitely Rochester. Our focus is here,” said Goodew.