Hy-Vee fundraiser is helping food shelf inventories remained stocked during inflation period

ROCHESTER — With food prices climbing, Hy-Vee stores in Rochester are asking shoppers to lend a helping hand, or at least a helpful donation.

The four Hy-Vee locations in Rochester are partnering with Channel One Regional Food Bank to help fundraise donations to keep the food bank’s shelves stocked. In the three weeks since Hy-Vee has launched the fundraiser, called Food Bank Friday, all four Hy-Vee Rochester locations have raised a combined $15,000 according to Hy-Vee marketing coordinator for Rochester, Andrew Hansen.

The basic necessity foods such as meat, dairy and produce have seen prices rise to the point where they are unaffordable for low-income families. That is why Hy-Vee has launched a company-wide fundraiser to help replenish the inventories of local food banks.

“It's been going well so far,” said Hansen. “Every day of the week customers can donate at the register. At the self checkout, it'll ask whether you want to round up to the nearest dollar, and then rounded up funds would go toward Food Bank Friday. Then at our cashier registers, they'll ask if you want to donate $1 or $5 to Channel One.”

The donations that go toward Channel One help to keep their shelves stocked at a time when so many residents from across Southeast Minnesota are facing food insecurity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jessica Sund, director of development and communications for Channel One, said the food shelf has seen a big increase in families coming in for help.

“About a year ago we were seeing around 2,500 households visiting our food shelter each month," Sund said. "That number is now averaging out at 4,500 a month, and just last month we even had a record-breaking number with 5,700 households visiting our food shelves in the month of March. I think that is directly related to the increasing cost of food at the grocery store."

In addition to fundraiser income from Hy-Vee stores, Hy-Vee corporate has also received donations from food brand partners such as General Mills and Hormel, which ship donations to food banks, said Dawn Buzynski, director of strategic communications for Hy-Vee.

“We're just getting started. We're reaching out to quite a few of our supplier partners and getting the word out on how they can help with this fundraising effort,” said Buzynski.

Hy-Vee corporate plans for the Food Bank Friday fundraiser to go through until the end of 2022. The reason for it being called Food Bank Friday is each Friday, all participating Hy-Vee stores share the donation report from the previous week in store and on social media.

Sign notifying customers on Food Bank Friday's fundraiser Hy-Vee has running through the end of 2022. Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

Sund is grateful that Hy-Vee plans to have the fundraiser going for the long-term as the current food insecurity issue won’t be going away anytime soon.

“I feel like Hy-Vee is really understanding that the level of food insecurity that people are experiencing right now is not a quick fix," Sund said. "The setbacks that we've encountered through the pandemic and the numbers that we've lost from before the pandemic have been reversed. I think that Hy-Vee really understands that this is what's needed to help move the needle back up.”

Hansen anticipates that the rising cost of food will inspire customers at Hy-Vees across Rochester to continue making room in their budgets for donations to the fundraiser.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It's really good to see the turnout that we've had from the donations from the community. It's great to be a part of that and be able to help out any way we can as a grocery store. Food insecurity is something we feel connected to and we definitely feel like it's our job as a grocery store to get involved in helping to solve that,” said Hansen.

Hy-Vee customers can continue to make donations for Food Bank Fridays everyday of the week at each Rochester location. All proceeds will continue to go to Channel One Regional Food Bank.