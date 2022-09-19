We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Monday, September 19

Business
Iconic Rochester remodeling contractor passes the torch to new owner

After 27 years, Rochester remodeling contractor Diane Quinn is passing her business, Beyond Kitchens, to Katie Darval. Darval has worked closely with her for 15 years.

20220916_102957.jpg
After 27 years, Rochester remodeling contractor Diane Quinn, left, is passing the torch and her business - Beyond Kitchens - to Katie Darval, right. Darval, who has worked closely with her for 15 years, officially took over ownership of Beyond Kitchens in September 2022.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
September 19, 2022 05:00 AM
ROCHESTER — After 27 years, iconic Rochester remodeling contractor Diane Quinn is passing the torch … and her business – Beyond Kitchens – to Katie Darval.

Quinn is stepping back a bit, though she isn't using the “R-word.” Darval, who has worked closely with her for 15 years, officially took over ownership of Beyond Kitchens last week.

The firm, a remodeling contractor that specializes in kitchens, baths and other rooms throughout the house, is based at 2002 Second St. SW.

Darval has two managers on her team to help clients with planning and to work closely with subcontractors throughout the construction process. Quinn is also staying on for a while to help with this transition.

Sitting in her showroom, Darval explained why she decided to take on the ownership of Beyond Kitchens.

“My ‘why’ is that I can't see myself doing anything else. I have built friendships and the relationships with past clients and subcontractors that I want to continue, plus I want to continue what Diane has created,” she said.

In addition to passing off her long-time business to experienced hands, this transition also reinforces Quinn’s vision for the industry.

“One of my goals has always been to encourage women to get into construction. That's right in Beyond Kitchen’s mission statement,” she said.

When Quinn moved to Rochester because her husband became the attorney for the Kahler Hotel, it was difficult to find a job in the field of construction, despite her experience in historic renovation in the Twin Cities. In fact, most companies asked if she was interviewing for her husband when she reached out about a job.

Eventually, Quinn joined Kruse Lumber . The Kruse team is responsible for her focus on kitchens.

“Prior to that, I had been doing normal construction stuff. They (Kruse) got me into kitchens, despite the fact that I was literally kicking and screaming and saying, ‘This isn't what I want to do with my life,’” she said. “And then I absolutely loved it.”

Quinn went on to create one of Rochester’s first design-build firms and become a key figure in the Med City construction community and eventually served as president of the Rochester Area Builders organization.

When asked what she will miss about working with clients on construction projects, she said it is solving the challenges of each project.

“It's a puzzle. Each project is always a puzzle,” said Quinn. “It's about coming up with a solution and then explaining and getting the client on board.”

Solving the “puzzle” is also one of Darval’s skills and joys.

“I think all of us in the office thrive on organization. We love that part of it as well as figuring out the puzzle,” she said.

20220916_103544.jpg
After 27 years, Rochester remodeling contractor Diane Quinn is passing the torch … and her business - Beyond Kitchens - to Katie Darval. Darval, who has worked closely with her for 15 years, officially took over ownership of Beyond Kitchens last week.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
