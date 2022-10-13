Ideas are great, but commitment makes them real

Dear Dave,

You and I both know that managers always expect duties to be accomplished by their employees. Right? And many managers don’t want their employees to waste their time thinking up new ways of doing things. These managers expect performance and compliance and that is all. Then, why is it that management often seems to lack the ability to follow up and follow through with all their brilliant ideas? These ideas always seem to have fancy names and sound good, but what good are they if the managers that come up with them don't use and support them?

— A

Dear A,

Yup. You nailed it. Good ideas are only as good as the commitment behind them. An idea without legs is like a car without wheels. I like that analogy. But the fact is, if managers spend their time dreaming up plans that will never hit the road, their employees will wonder how the manager is spending their time – because they certainly are not on the floor or the road helping their employees.

The key to success is having the motivation to follow through with your ideas and put them into action – to set goals and actively work towards achieving them. And it is crucial that managers know when it is time to pull the plug on ideas that are failing and are hemorrhaging money; even if the ideas are theirs and they fear being criticized for running and sustaining bad programs and faulty processes.

Management follow through

I have always said that managers should be committed to their institution, and many should be committed to an institution. Sorry, bad pun. But, in truth, you can’t spend the same dollar twice or work the same hour twice. The emphasis on companies becoming mean and lean also means that good ideas are welcome, as long as they are backed up by proof that they will work – this is called the business case that supports innovative concepts.

One of my fellow business professors always asked her students if they were positive they wanted to become a manager, because it is a tough and demanding role – and especially joining the ranks of middle management where managers get stuck dealing with petty problems all day long. Middle managers also receive unrealistic demands from upper management. It is easy to see why even the best managers and the best ideas never get off the ground. They need time to develop, and the manager just does not have the luxury of time.

Problems occur when well-intentioned managers come up with ideas to do something or improve something and they are stuck and sidetracked by the plethora of other routine things they need to do, as well as those things that suddenly come up. This is when the art and skill of delegating tasks to a manager’s best employees is a necessity if the manager want to maintain their sanity and keep things running smoothly. However, managers must make sure employees are ready for delegation, so they have a fighting chance of being successful.

This is balanced against managers' need to stay on top of delegated tasks to ensure standards are met. Telling an employee to complete a task is not enough, managers need to follow up to ensure those tasks are getting done correctly. If employees are floundering and miserable with the tasks they are given, the manager must spend more time teaching and encouraging the employees.

How things get done

Managers should not present new ideas that might confuse employees or frustrate them with “flavor of the month” initiatives that will go nowhere. Managers have only so much time and running meetings, hiring and training staff, designing work, and other tasks demand much of their time and attention.

Employees who have proven themselves reliable and capable should be brought into the fold, and they should be empowered to help take ideas to reality. This assumes that a manager can trust the employees to get to work so the manager can let go of the need to micromanage every little detail and piece of work, driving employees crazy.

The take-away

The name of the game for all profit-driven companies and even nonprofit organizations these days is innovation, efficiency, output abundance and effectiveness. These things are on the manager’s lap to execute and monitor. I suggest that companies should provide managers with time to develop and execute well-researched ideas each week. I know the day-to-day demands will not go away for the manager, but the company will not thrive or excel if innovations cannot be tested and used.

Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.