If Rochester people want their shoes fixed, they will need to take a drive

Dear Answer Man: Now that both of Rochester’s shoe repair businesses have closed in the last few months, where can a Rochester resident go to get heels replaced or get a leather item repaired? — Jon

Your friendly neighborhood Answer Man has been known to burn up some shoe leather while hitting the streets to dig up another pearl of wisdom or two.

Now we all need to watch our step. In 2022, Rochester lost its final two shoe repair shops — Boston Shoe Repair and Thee Only Shoe Repair. That means I’m trying to keep my soles whole, because it is no longer as easy to have them replaced or patched.

That begs the question that Jon and others are asking: Where do people in the Rochester area go now to have shoes, leather jackets, handbags and whatnot fixed?

There are not many choices as the profession of shoe repair is fading. When the original Boston Repair shop opened its doors in downtown Rochester in 1917, the city had 19 shoe repair shops. There are not even half that many in the state today.

In southeastern Minnesota, I found two options — Hastings Shoes & Repair and Willie's Shoe Repair. The closest is Hastings Shoes & Repair on Main Street in Austin. The 114-year-old business, which started as a harness repair shop, sells new shoes and boots in a retail shop as well as providing a full range of shoe repair services.

“We're busy every day. We always have stuff to do,” said Jean Hastings of the business that she operates with her daughter. “We do have people from Rochester bringing two or three pairs of shoes to us.”

Hastings Shoes also has a related sibling business, Sew Chic. Sew Chic offers formal wear alterations and tuxedo rental. It has also seen an uptick in business following the recent closing of Mestad’s in Rochester.

Another option in the region is Willie's Shoe Repair in Northfield. While it is about an hour away, owner Randy Malecha says he is seeing more customers driving from Rochester with sacks full of shoes that need to be fixed.

“I love my job. It's a great business. I’ve been doing it for 37 years. I wish somebody would start a shop again in Rochester,” he said. “I'm probably going to be here another 20 years. That's what I tell people. I'll probably be here till 2042.”

Finding answers is like a walk in the park. Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .