99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

If Rochester people want their shoes fixed, they will need to take a drive

In 2022, Rochester lost its final two shoe repair shops — Boston Shoe Repair and Thee Only Shoe Repair. In southeastern Minnesota, the closest shoe repair shops are in Austin and Northfield.

Answer Man logo
Answer Man
By Answer Man
February 20, 2023 03:00 PM

Dear Answer Man: Now that both of Rochester’s shoe repair businesses have closed in the last few months, where can a Rochester resident go to get heels replaced or get a leather item repaired? — Jon

Your friendly neighborhood Answer Man has been known to burn up some shoe leather while hitting the streets to dig up another pearl of wisdom or two.

Now we all need to watch our step. In 2022, Rochester lost its final two shoe repair shops — Boston Shoe Repair and Thee Only Shoe Repair. That means I’m trying to keep my soles whole, because it is no longer as easy to have them replaced or patched.

Also Read
bekah-deyoung-think-bank-1.jpg
Business
Think Bank names leader of business innovation
Rochester’s Think Bank recently announced the hiring of Bekah DeYoung as the bank’s first vice president of business innovation "to further enhance the customer experience."
February 20, 2023 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Police lights crash report
Local
1 injured in Highway 52 median collision Monday morning
The driver had non-life threatening injuries.
February 20, 2023 01:48 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
SEXUAL ASSAULT COURTS.png
Local
Rochester man charged with raping vulnerable adult under his care
The man raped the woman several times for over a year. The company he worked for is not mentioned in the criminal complaint and the Post Bulletin has requested the incident report from the police.
February 20, 2023 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

That begs the question that Jon and others are asking: Where do people in the Rochester area go now to have shoes, leather jackets, handbags and whatnot fixed?

There are not many choices as the profession of shoe repair is fading. When the original Boston Repair shop opened its doors in downtown Rochester in 1917, the city had 19 shoe repair shops. There are not even half that many in the state today.

ADVERTISEMENT

In southeastern Minnesota, I found two options — Hastings Shoes & Repair and Willie's Shoe Repair. The closest is Hastings Shoes & Repair on Main Street in Austin. The 114-year-old business, which started as a harness repair shop, sells new shoes and boots in a retail shop as well as providing a full range of shoe repair services.

“We're busy every day. We always have stuff to do,” said Jean Hastings of the business that she operates with her daughter. “We do have people from Rochester bringing two or three pairs of shoes to us.”

Hastings Shoes also has a related sibling business, Sew Chic. Sew Chic offers formal wear alterations and tuxedo rental. It has also seen an uptick in business following the recent closing of Mestad’s in Rochester.

Another option in the region is Willie's Shoe Repair in Northfield. While it is about an hour away, owner Randy Malecha says he is seeing more customers driving from Rochester with sacks full of shoes that need to be fixed.

“I love my job. It's a great business. I’ve been doing it for 37 years. I wish somebody would start a shop again in Rochester,” he said. “I'm probably going to be here another 20 years. That's what I tell people. I'll probably be here till 2042.”

Finding answers is like a walk in the park. Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .

Answer Man
By Answer Man
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 19-25, 2023
February 20, 2023 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pamela Denise Poppenhagen
Local
Woman given probation for exploiting vulnerable adult in Fillmore County
February 20, 2023 09:13 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Houston
Local
Houston to DNR: We want out of off-highway park plan
February 20, 2023 09:08 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Goodhue, Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball
Prep
10 players to watch in the Section 1AA, 1A girls basketball playoffs
February 20, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Brom booking photo - OCSO.jpg
Exclusive
The Vault
35 years later, this teenager’s crime still shocks Rochester
February 20, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Pieters
John Marshall vs. Highland Park Boys Hockey
Prep
John Marshall's Williams fought through broken neck, thumb to finish his hockey career on the ice
February 20, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Sleigh rides at History Center
Arts and Entertainment
Sleigh ride for a cause, hot dishes in Wabasha highlight weekend events
February 20, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed