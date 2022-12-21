Improve your social media marketing success in 2023

Social media is an ever-changing landscape, ripe with possibility. In 2023, in order to best leverage social media for your business, you’ll need to prepare for what’s on the horizon.

Chances are if you own a business, you’re using social media for marketing purposes. As a matter of fact, according to multiple published sources, more than 30 million businesses in the U.S. alone are using social media for marketing in 2022, and that number is only expected to increase in 2023. How can you best utilize social media marketing in the new year to stand out from the other 30 million businesses? How can you be certain you’ll be prepared for the changes 2023 brings with social media? Here are some suggestions that will help you achieve success with your social media marketing efforts in 2023.

Before you begin to plan or schedule any of your content for next month, it may be time to do an inventory of the platforms you are using. Many companies think they need to make accounts on every social platform, giving them all equal attention. Instead, take stock of performance on each platform over the last year. If you’ve been posting tweets on the company's Twitter account consistently but have seen no indication of growth, engagement, or sales from Twitter, it may be time to phase that out and redirect that energy and attention to a platform that is actually working for you. Prioritizing the best platforms for your business can help you free up the time and energy to make content that will actually convert.

When it comes to social media marketing, you must have a concrete strategy. Go where your customers are. If you know generally the demographics your customers fall into, you can find out which social platforms they are spending the most time on, and you can meet them where they are.

According to a 2022 study by Sprout Social, Facebook and Instagram tend to be more popular with millennials, Gen-X, and Baby Boomers, and see slightly more males than females using those apps. Meanwhile, TikTok’s users skew younger, with 25% being between the ages of 10-19, and a whopping 61% of users are female. Dig into the numbers of each platform and see if this aligns with your customer base before determining how much attention to give it.

Now that you’ve done your research and have taken stock of which platforms are working best for your business, you can begin to plan your content for 2023. At the forefront of your content planning should be video content, short-form, or long-form. Every social media platform has video capability, and with TikTok speedily rising in the ranks to become the most popular app, all other social media platforms are trying to follow suit. On Instagram and Facebook, Reels are being pushed to users above all other types of content, and in 2023 we can expect to see this continue. This year, brands overall earned nearly 40% more engagement using Reels on Instagram than they did with other types of posts.

Video ads consistently outperform static ads, and the same can be said for organic content. However, with short-form content gaining so much traction over the past two years, people may grow fatigued of 10-second videos, opting instead for things that are three minutes or longer in length. Recently, TikTok updated its maximum video length from 3 minutes to 10 minutes, and other platforms may follow suit. If it makes sense for your business to use long-form video as a marketing strategy, you may want to consider producing content like this. Either way, video content will still be more popular and effective in 2023 so long as the algorithms continue to prioritize it.

Dean Swanson is a volunteer Certified SCORE Mentor and former SCORE chapter chairman, district director and regional vice president for the North West Region.