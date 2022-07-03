SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Business
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Indoor sports complex kicks toward goal of doubling in size

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
July 03, 2022 08:00 AM
ROCHESTER — It looks like the folks behind the Minnesota Rush sports facility are set to take a big kick with the goal of doubling the size of the complex.

The indoor sports complex at 380 Woodlake Drive SE, best known for hosting indoor soccer tournaments, is gearing up to significantly expand its footprint.

In June, Minnesota Rush Executive Director Kevin Lowery filed a development plan with the city of Rochester for an 18,000-square-square-foot addition to the 15-year-old complex. The proposed plan would double the size of the 18,000-square-foot building.

The plan calls for building the addition to the northwest corner of the complex forming an L-shape. The project appears to be in the very early stages of the permit process.

Lowery opened the center in 2005 under the name of Soccer World.

ADVERTISEMENT

This expansion project comes in the wake of Lowery and Soccer World LLC acquiring the facility, after years leasing it. Soccer World LLC paid $1.2 million for the property on Jan., 2021.

Byron-based Coats Development, led by Michael Coats, sold it. Coats purchased it in 2005 from Bamber Valley Development LLC for $1.22 million.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the complex and the 1.77 acres it is located on at $1.28 million for 2022-2023.

Jeff Kiger/ Post Bulletin

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
