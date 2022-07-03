Indoor sports complex kicks toward goal of doubling in size

ROCHESTER — It looks like the folks behind the Minnesota Rush sports facility are set to take a big kick with the goal of doubling the size of the complex.

The indoor sports complex at 380 Woodlake Drive SE, best known for hosting indoor soccer tournaments, is gearing up to significantly expand its footprint.

In June, Minnesota Rush Executive Director Kevin Lowery filed a development plan with the city of Rochester for an 18,000-square-square-foot addition to the 15-year-old complex. The proposed plan would double the size of the 18,000-square-foot building.

The plan calls for building the addition to the northwest corner of the complex forming an L-shape. The project appears to be in the very early stages of the permit process.

Lowery opened the center in 2005 under the name of Soccer World.

ADVERTISEMENT

This expansion project comes in the wake of Lowery and Soccer World LLC acquiring the facility, after years leasing it. Soccer World LLC paid $1.2 million for the property on Jan., 2021.

Byron-based Coats Development, led by Michael Coats, sold it. Coats purchased it in 2005 from Bamber Valley Development LLC for $1.22 million.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the complex and the 1.77 acres it is located on at $1.28 million for 2022-2023.

Minnesota Rush, the indoor sports complex at 380 Woodlake Drive SE, filed a development plan with the City of Rochester for a 18,000-square-square-foot addition to the 15-year-old complex. The proposed plan would double the size of the 18,000-square-foot building. Jeff Kiger/ Post Bulletin

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.