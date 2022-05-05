Interior designer creating a new showroom along Rochester's Broadway

ROCHESTER — A popular interior designer is moving her headquarters from Eyota to a prominent spot on Rochester’s Broadway to be closer to clients.

Jessica Curry is overseeing the build out of a new home for her Interiors By J. Curry business in the Queen City Center in the 200 block of North Broadway. Her office and showroom will be tucked between the Hollandberry Pannekoeken restaurant and The Fit Loon.

“The space we're in right now is quite a bit smaller. It's about 600-square-feet versus this is about 2,500,” said Curry standing amid the construction of the Queen City Center space. “I definitely was looking to grow and get something bigger. Maybe not quite this big, but that's sometimes how things work out.”

She started Interiors By J. Curry in 2015, and it has been based in the current Eyota location for the past five years.

Curry said it was time to move her growing business. While it is a one-person operation right now that works with subcontractors, she hopes to add more people to her team in the new space.

“We're going to a working kitchen display to showcase cabinetry and countertop choices from our vendors,” she said. “And, of course, we will have swatches of everything from paint colors to flooring. This will mean we won’t have to carry all our samples to every work site. We’re hoping to make it a little more seamless and convenient.”

Her hope is to have the new showroom space completed and open by early July.

The new location will also bring her closer to many of her clients. The ones that work for Mayo Clinic will be able to pop into the new space during lunch or while on break.

