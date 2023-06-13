99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, June 13

Business

Investigators to use limited 'demolition' in Rochester Towers to inspect more concrete columns

The engineering team studying Rochester Towers have identified three new areas of interest. This requires some limited "demolition" in several units to properly inspect concrete columns.

Rochester Towers Condominiums
Residents are still unable to return to Rochester Towers Condominiums on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 11:52 AM

ROCHESTER — As part of the ongoing investigation into the structural issues at the Rochester Towers Condominium, engineers will do some limited "demolition" in some units next week to inspect columns.

A message went out to the 180 displaced residents of the 15-story condominium tower at 207 Fifth Ave. SW. on Monday night updating the status of the inspection.

“The engineering team reviewed information gathered last week during their investigations. Based on those results, they have identified three additional areas of interest that require additional investigation. This work will require the drywall to be removed from several units to properly inspect the concrete columns and perform non-destructive testing,” according to the message. “Unless they find something unexpected, they believe this work next week will be the final phase of inspections necessary to identify other concrete columns in need of immediate repair.”

Find more news important to you

This inspection process is an early step toward resolving the building’s safety. Residents of the 54-year-old complex were abruptly evacuated on June 2, 2023, when an inspection found structural problems and deemed it unsafe for occupation. The residents have been living in hotels and with family or friends since.

As part of this stage of the inspections, the City of Rochester recently issued a permit for “limited selective demolition” to the contractor. The permit lists the estimated value of the work at $50,000.

Jerry Norman, manager of building plan review for the City of Rochester, explained how this “demolition” permit fits into the latest phase of the inspection of the Rochester Towers.

“We want to make sure that we have a building permit in place, because the code says you can't do work without a permit. We also wanted to leave it open enough that we could allow them to basically do the work they need to do to continue their investigation,” said Norman. “That's why it says selective demolition because they're not really sure what may need to be removed, i.e. demoed to analyze the column.They may have to remove the drywall. They may have to remove the fan coil unit in some units. They might have to remove the window.”

FirstService Residential, a property management firm that works with more than 8,600 communities across North America, manages the Towers Condominium for the unit owners. No one from FirstService has responded to the Post Bulletin’s requests for information about the situation.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others.
