Investigators to use limited 'demolition' in Rochester Towers to inspect more concrete columns

ROCHESTER — As part of the ongoing investigation into the structural issues at the Rochester Towers Condominium, engineers will do some limited "demolition" in some units next week to inspect columns.

A message went out to the 180 displaced residents of the 15-story condominium tower at 207 Fifth Ave. SW. on Monday night updating the status of the inspection.

“The engineering team reviewed information gathered last week during their investigations. Based on those results, they have identified three additional areas of interest that require additional investigation. This work will require the drywall to be removed from several units to properly inspect the concrete columns and perform non-destructive testing,” according to the message. “Unless they find something unexpected, they believe this work next week will be the final phase of inspections necessary to identify other concrete columns in need of immediate repair.”

This inspection process is an early step toward resolving the building’s safety. Residents of the 54-year-old complex were abruptly evacuated on June 2, 2023, when an inspection found structural problems and deemed it unsafe for occupation. The residents have been living in hotels and with family or friends since.

As part of this stage of the inspections, the City of Rochester recently issued a permit for “limited selective demolition” to the contractor. The permit lists the estimated value of the work at $50,000.

Jerry Norman, manager of building plan review for the City of Rochester, explained how this “demolition” permit fits into the latest phase of the inspection of the Rochester Towers.

Residents are still unable to return to Rochester Towers Condominiums on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“We want to make sure that we have a building permit in place, because the code says you can't do work without a permit. We also wanted to leave it open enough that we could allow them to basically do the work they need to do to continue their investigation,” said Norman. “That's why it says selective demolition because they're not really sure what may need to be removed, i.e. demoed to analyze the column.They may have to remove the drywall. They may have to remove the fan coil unit in some units. They might have to remove the window.”

FirstService Residential, a property management firm that works with more than 8,600 communities across North America, manages the Towers Condominium for the unit owners. No one from FirstService has responded to the Post Bulletin’s requests for information about the situation.