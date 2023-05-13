99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Investors paid $5.9 million for Rochester's troubled Creekside Apartments

An investment group, which plans to renovate the troubled property, paid $5.9 million last week for a 72-unit Creekside Apartments at 1405-1455 Marion Road SE.

Creekside 2.jpg
Randy Petersen / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 9:00 AM

ROCHESTER — An investment group paid $5.9 million last week for Creekside Apartments , a troubled Rochester complex which had one building condemned in March.

Multi Family Capital Partners, located in Ocoee, Florida, led the purchase through St. Paul-based Creekside Equity Partners, LLC.

The purchase closed on May 5, 2023, with Creekside Equity paying a $1.75 million down payment for the 72-unit, three building property at 1405-1455 Marion Road SE.

Bear Creek, LLC, of Novato, California, was listed as the seller. It had owned the 72-unit, three building property for seven years, after buying it in 2016 for $3.5 million. However, most documentation names St. Paul-based BB Housing as owning Creekside under the umbrella of Phoenix Development Bear Creek. BB Housing sold its other Rochester property, Chester Estates , in late March for $3.1 million.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value for Creekside at $6.73 million for 2023-2024.

In March, the City of Rochester condemned one of the three Creekside buildings following damage to its sprinkler system and other problems. That resulted in residents of 24 units being required to move out until repairs could be made.

Creekside appeared in the news again last week, when a fire that started on a second floor deck of another of the buildings damaged two floors on May 4, 2023.

The buyers have plans to renovate and upgrade Creekside, according to an investment plan posted online.

Multi Family Capital Partners’ pitch to investments proposed spending $1 million in renovations with the goal of generating an annual recurring revenue of 18% for investors.

“We believe the operations and performance of this 1992 property is well behind market standards due to poor ownership and lack of proper maintenance of the interiors. We plan to revive this asset and bring a new sense of community, safety and quality living to our tenants,” according to MF Capital’s plan. “We plan to add value to our tenants by improving the quality and environment of the property. The property currently sits at an 80% occupancy in a market where the average occupancy is 95%+.”

