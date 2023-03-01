It’s all about wellness at downtown Rochester’s newest restaurant

ROCHESTER — After months of preparation, Powers Ventures' newest project and restaurant, The Well Dining, opened to the public on Friday, Feb. 24.

The restaurant’s leadership is spearheaded by Nick Powers, co-owner and partner at Powers Ventures; Heather McCullough, general manager of The Well and partner at Powers; and Dewayne Alfred, executive chef.

The group did not want to do a huge grand opening for the restaurant. The timing of the opening was delayed by the perfect storm last week as The Well opened at the start of Rochester’s Social-ICE event, which returned for the first time since 2020.

“The fact that we just opened the doors and got super busy brought us challenges, but it was great to see the team come together,” Nick Powers said on the opening weekend of The Well. “That's how I based the success out of any business that we have; it’s the team. That's what helps me sleep at night is having a high-quality team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We never intended on a grand opening because we wanted to get the staff comfortable and not panic immediately,” McCullough said. “We were nervous about Friday, but it went really well. On Saturday, we got hopped pretty hard, but it was a lot of people that ... wanted to come out and see the new place.”

Alfred is from New Orleans and has spent the last 12 years in Rochester working in many different kitchens. For him, the menu of The Well is an opportunity to combine his Southern and Midwest styles of comfort food.

From left, Mark Denning, Sarah Kvanli, Stefan Pease and Marge Kelley, all with Gillette Pepsi, have lunch and a Pepsi Zero at The Well on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in downtown Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“There are so many wonderful dishes here. It’s such a great cuisine,” Alfred said. “I don't think they can go wrong with anything in here. People ask me all the time ‘Hey, what's your favorite dish? What's the best dish?’ We don't have that, I think they are all outstanding.”

The Well is also Alfred’s first time wearing the executive chef hat in any kitchen.

“I'm trying to enjoy the moment. When God talks to you and God has a plan for you, there's nothing you can do but go with it. So it's been an adventure, it's been a learning curve for me but overall it's been very exciting,” Alfred said.

The ambiance side of The Well is set to provide the comfort of the four elements of the world; earth, air, fire, and water.

“You never really feel better when you're outside in nature,” McCullough said. “Our colors, our blues, our greens and our browns in the walls, and the lights in the air representing either rain or stars. We originally were going to have a fireplace in the front entryway and design that with the reds and the gold. We ended up taking the fireplace out for budget purposes but the fire is still represented in our entrance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The wellness of the restaurant is not just limited to the inside of The Well’s space. It also extends into the wellness of restaurant partnerships throughout downtown.

One of downtown Rochester's newest dining options, The Well, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. The restaurant opened over the weekend. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“The mission of The Well isn’t so much for us as it is for the people of Rochester. We saw such a clearing out of downtown. We want to have another cool restaurant downtown, but what is it going to do for the community of Rochester? We're hopeful to get other businesses to come around us downtown as the year goes on,” McCullough said.

“The response from the other restaurant and bar owners down here, how inviting they've been, how much they really wanted the space to open and have something quality come in it. It's really cool to be a part of just that. We're all together and we're going to bring back a vibrant life to downtown,” Powers said.

The Well fills up over the lunch hour Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. The restaurant opened over the weekend. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

With a goal of revitalizing downtown in partnership with other restaurants, Powers, McCullough, and Alfred are all hopeful the busy rush of patrons they saw in their opening weekend will carry over as events such as Thursdays Downtown start up in the summer.

After Social-ICE and the busy opening, Powers said he's looking forward to the future. "The first thing that popped into my head is I can't wait for Thursdays Downtown and what that will do for us and all the other restaurants here.”

The Well is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursdays, 11 to 11 Fridays and Saturdays and closed on Sundays.

ADVERTISEMENT