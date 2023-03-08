99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

It's the end of the road for Fury Motors in Rochester

Former Fury Motors Location
Fury Motors recently closed its "premium" late-model used cars and trucks dealership at 1503 U.S. Highway 52 North to consolidate with Fury's South St. Paul location.
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
March 08, 2023 01:09 PM

ROCHESTER — After a more than three year run, it’s the end of the road for Fury Motors in Rochester.

Fury, a well-known Minnesota auto dealer, rolled into the Rochester market in November 2019 by opening an outlet dealership to sell "premium" late-model used cars and trucks at 1503 U.S. Highway 52 North.

CarHop Auto Sales & Finance occupied that 67-year-old building for seven years before Fury. It was home to Kinsella's Auto Sales before that.

In the last few weeks, Fury shifted gears and shuttered the Rochester dealership. Calls to the dealership are met with a message, “We recently consolidated and moved our operations to our South St. Paul location.”

Dating back to 1960, Fury Motors has a long record in St. Paul as a Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep dealer that sells new and used vehicles. It recently added Ford to its portfolio by buying a dealership in Waconia.

However, the Leonard family's history of selling cars goes back even farther in Rochester.

Fury founder Red Leonard got his start in auto sales in 1953 at Adamson Motors' Desoto dealership in downtown Rochester.

The elder Leonard advanced to become the assistant general manager until he launched his own location in St. Paul. Eventually, that evolved into the Fury Motors chain of new and used vehicle dealerships.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others.
