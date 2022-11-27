SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business
|
Jack's Bottle Shop announces plans to expand its Rochester location

The expansion, to be completed by March, will go into one of the garage spaces currently used for storage.

IMG_1266.jpg
Jack's Bottle Shop off of Sixth Street Northwest will soon be expanding in its current space with hopes to open the expansion in the spring on Nov. 23, 2022, in Rochester.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
November 27, 2022
ROCHESTER – After leaving Forager Brewery and Cafe two years ago to open his own shop selling beer and spirits, Jack Lester is set to expand the shop's customer space by 400 to 450 square feet. The shop is located at 909 Sixth St. NW.

“We want to focus on good quality wine from family estates and other unique spirit beverages in the area,” said Lester. “Our beer sales are already so popular but we saw an area for growth in other liquors and want to be on top of it.”

The plan is for the expansion to be completed by March 2023. The expansion will go into one of the garage spaces currently used for storage.

In addition to the expansion, there will be collaboration beers with Lua Brewing of Des Moines, Iowa and BlackStack Brewing in St. Paul. Lester is friends with owners of both breweries and used to work alongside Lua’s co-founder and head brewer, Zack Dunbar, at Forager, before Lua opened in November 2019.

Lester is also hoping to expand with educational programs for people to attend.

“We’re really hoping to do more events in 2023 such as education on beer for women, home brewing 101, and home spirit making as well with mezcal and other spirits,” said Lester.

The current space in the shop for wine and spirits is small and lined up against the east wall opposite the store's entrance. When the new space is finished, wine and spirits will be moved there, and the space where wine and spirits currently sit will be used for more imported beer from European countries.

IMG_1258.jpg
The wall at Jack's Bottle Shop where the wine and spirits are currently shelved as of November 2022 will soon be replaced with space for imported beers from across the globe.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

Jack’s Bottle Shop will have its two-year anniversary on Dec. 16. Follow the shop's Facebook , Instagram and Twitter accounts to find out more details on upcoming events and collaborations.

Jack’s is open from noon to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Some additional holiday hours are posted online. The store's web address is: www.jacksbottleshopmn.com. Phone: 507-361-0492.

Jack's Bottle Shop

909 6th St NW, Rochester, MN 55901

(507)-361-0492

Website Link

Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
