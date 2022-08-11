SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's visit brought unusual media attention to downtown Rochester restaurant

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, the daughter and son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, were spotted in downtown Rochester on Monday by a Post Bulletin photographer as well as a TMZ celebrity spotter. Kushner and Trump walked through downtown on a bright early evening for their evening meal at the Bleu Duck Kitchen. They smiled and joked with the PB photographer as they passed on the sidewalk.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump walk through downtown Rochester on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
August 11, 2022 12:44 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — As the home of Mayo Clinic, Rochester residents are used to seeing famous faces on the street. However, a recent visit by a high-profile political couple made more of a public splash than usual.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, the daughter and son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, were noticed in downtown Rochester on Monday by a Post Bulletin photographer as well as a TMZ celebrity spotter. They served as White House advisors to Trump during his term as president.

Also Read
20220810_140510.jpg
Business
Gym owner buys commercial center for $2.8 million
Under the corporate name of Progression Building LLC, Joshua Grenell paid $2.8 million for a Rochester multi-tenant center at 2625 U.S. Highway 14 West on Aug. 1. That is where Grenell's Crossfit Progression gym has been based for many years.
August 10, 2022 04:21 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20220808_162223.jpg
Business
New superfood bowl café to bloom soon in Northwest Rochester
Med City entrepreneur Sarah Kirklin Pacchetti hopes to open Bloom Açai Café within the First Alliance Credit Union Center at 2483 Commerce Drive NW in a few weeks, possibly as early as the weekend of Aug. 19.
August 09, 2022 01:41 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

The couple were in Rochester for a medical checkup concerning Kushner’s thyroid cancer, according to a Daily Mail article. Kushner wrote about his cancer diagnosis and treatment in his new memoir, “Breaking History.”

Many well-known people like the Dalai Lama, U2 singer Bono, actor Gerard Butler and many world leaders regularly visit Rochester. Most tend to keep a low profile during their stays.

Kushner and Trump walked through downtown on a bright early evening from the new Hilton hotel for their evening meal at the Bleu Duck Kitchen . They smiled and joked with the PB photographer as they passed him on the sidewalk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having candid photos of the couple in the restaurant as well as the ones of them walking after the meal caught the attention of the national/international media and spurred calls to the Bleu Duck about the visit.

That put the Bleu Duck staff in an awkward situation, because the restaurant prides itself on the privacy of its guests.

“In all honesty, I just feel like they're normal people that shouldn’t be talked about, especially like, what they're eating and how they were and stuff like that,” said co-owner Jennifer Lester. “I kept it very simple for reporters that called. They were just a cordial couple enjoying a good dinner. I'm not gonna go into details of what they ate or anything like that”

The Bleu Duck, a popular spot in downtown Rochester, is familiar with having celebrities of all types popping in, often unexpectedly. In this case, Kushner and Trump did make a reservation and sat at a window table in the bustling dining room.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump walk through downtown Rochester on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Coincidentally, the couple's downtown Rochester dinner and stroll happened on the same day that the FBI raided Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida. That increased the media scrutiny to the chagrin of the Bleu Duck staff.

“Most of these people who come to Rochester just want to go out to eat and not have people taking pictures of them. And they're here, obviously, for Mayo Clinic. And that's usually not a good thing. So we try to give them as much privacy as possible and we just do our thing,” said Lester. “We always try to treat every customer the same. We don't dwell on it. We don't take pictures. We don't ask for their autographs. We don't do any of that. We just let them dine and have their space. We were fortunate enough that they chose us.”

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Related Topics: RESTAURANTS AND BARSROCHESTER
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Ben Vidal Moreno
Local
Man arrested in connection with Albert Lea shooting death
Law enforcement arrested Ben Moreno, 32, without incident early Thursday morning. He is accused of shooting and killing another man earlier this week.
August 11, 2022 01:25 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Downtown Rochester
Local
Photos: Slice of Life August 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
August 11, 2022 12:21 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
Sixth Street bridge concept.jpg
Local
Sixth Street bridge project lands $19.9 million in federal support
Planned Zumbro River crossing remains in design phase as funding for up to 80% of the project is secured.
August 11, 2022 11:12 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
Great companies are always thinking about what's next
Columnist Dave Conrad says you need to be looking forward to know where you're going.
August 11, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad