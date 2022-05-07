Jay Peterson’s got hot rods covered

PINE ISLAND — Armed with a sewing machine, Jay Peterson gets hot rods ready for the open road. He makes it clear that it’s not just what’s under the hood that counts.

Peterson owns Jay’s Hot Rod Upholstery, located in Pine Island, and he has the skills required to completely transform the interior of a custom hot rod.

“We do basically floor to ceiling,” he says. Peterson opened his business in 1998, and it has been growing ever since.

Today, Peterson has about a two-year wait list for his services and can be pretty picky about the projects he chooses. He has customers from the area but also works on vehicles from places including Florida and Arizona.

When he first started, he says, he would upholster everything from boats to tractors. These days, Peterson works almost exclusively on customized vintage vehicles. He and his 21-year-old son, Cole, complete about five to six vehicle interiors a year.

Peterson first got interested in upholstery because his godmother Pat Nelson upholstered furniture. With a love of old cars, and no desire to do body work or engine repair, Peterson decided to start upholstering vehicles and completing other interior work like building custom seats and consoles, installing carpeting, and working on headliners. In part, Peterson says he decided to work on upholstery because there just weren’t many people around the area who did it.

“It’s actually beginning to be kind of a lost art,” he says. “It’s very tedious work.”

Since YouTube didn’t exist yet, Peterson says he didn’t have the luxury of learning upholstery from videos when he first got started. Instead, he learned from trial and error and by making a lot of mistakes.

“You kind of just stumble your way through it,” he says.

Peterson completed two-year technical programs in both mechanical drafting and machine tool theory, and he says that some of the skills he acquired in those programs come in handy as he works on vehicles. The process of creating a custom interior usually begins with a sketch of Peterson’s concept, which is then approved by the customer. Sometimes the sketch is completed with chalk on the vehicle’s interior.

Jay Peterson and his son Cole of Jay's Hot Rod Upholstery replace the top of a convertible on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Pine Island, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

As he fabricates and refinishes the interiors of vehicles, Peterson uses a wide array of materials to make his creative vision come alive.

“We build things out of fiberglass, aluminum, plastic, and wood, so you kind of have to have skills in all of that,” he says.

His clients usually check in every few weeks to communicate about how their projects are being completed. A project usually takes about 160 hours of work to complete.

Through the years, Peterson says he’s worked on a wide variety of vehicles. The oldest car he worked on was a 1923 Ford T Bucket. He also had the chance to work on carpeting in the interior of a 1931 Rolls-Royce Limousine.

Many of the vehicles he works on are from the '60s and earlier, but he says as the baby boomers age he’s starting to see more vehicles from the '70s.

“The stuff that we liked when we were young is starting to get redone,” he says.

Peterson sources materials from all over the world for projects. He says he might use Italian leather or German carpeting. Vintage fabric and vinyl are also commonly used in the cars he refinishes. Sometimes he’s even worked with rarer materials, like snakeskin and ostrich hide. One of Peterson’s clients, a deer hunter, even brought in a cured deer hide for his project.

Vehicles that Peterson has completed have found their way to some interesting places. Some have appeared in national car shows like the Louisville Street Rod Nationals. He’s also had cars go to the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas. The SEMA show can attract as many as 150,000 members of the automotive industry.

Some of Peterson’s finished vehicles have won the Street Rod of the Year award from the Minnesota Street Rod Association. One car Peterson worked on, a 1932 Ford Roadster, showed up on the TV show "My Classic Car."

“Every car we get done with, I really like it, but I want to challenge myself on the next one,” says Peterson. “I really enjoy what I do, and I love the creativity of it all,” he adds. “I guess that’s what keeps me going.”

John Sievers is a freelance writer in Rochester.

Learn more

To learn more about Jay’s Hot Rod Upholstery, go to www.facebook.com/JaysHotRodUpholstery or find jays_hotrodupholstery on Instagram.

