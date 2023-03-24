Jersey Mike's to double its Med City presence with second Rochester location

ROCHESTER — New Jersey-based sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s Subs is looking to double its presence in the Med City with a new shop in southwest Rochester.

Permits have been filed to build out a Jersey Mike's Subs location in a 1,300-square-foot space in the Windsor Retail Center at 416 Crossroads Drive SW. That spot next to Sport Clips was previously occupied by Color Me Mine , Cap N Cork and Hollywood Video .

The Windsor Retail Center is the commercial complex near the entrances to the Hy-vee Crossroads grocery that is anchored by the Nupa Mediterranean Grill.

Franchise owner Bart Crockett estimated that the new Windsor location could be ready to open by mid-July. He expects to have a team of 12 to 15 employees on staff when the doors open.

Crockett is also the franchisee who launched the first Jersey Mike’s shop in Rochester in 2020. That location opened in the commercial center at 2665 Commerce Drive NW, which is anchored by US Bank and Otori Sushi.

He explained that the popularity of that first Med City shop is what is driving the plan to open a second one in Rochester.

“Our first Rochester Jersey Mike’s location has been a great success. Customers are always asking when we’re going to open a store on the south side of town, so we were thrilled when this ideal location came available,” wrote Crockett.

The national fast-casual brand, known for its sub made with sliced meat and vegetables topped with a red wine vinegar and olive oil called “the juice” on fresh baked bread, has 43 locations throughout Minnesota. It has more than 2,500 locations open and under development nationwide.