Read Today's Paper Thursday, October 13

Business
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Jessica Huxsol, Rachel Petrich look to continue family legacy of Apache’s Mall oldest tenant

After working together at Serenity Couture Salon & Spa for 24 years, Jessica Huxsol and Rachel Petrich have taken ownership of the business with big plans of expansion ahead.

Serenity Couture Salon & Spa
Serenity Couture Salon and Spa owners Rachel Petrich and Jessica Huxsol on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Apache Mall in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
October 13, 2022 04:34 PM
ROCHESTER — The longest-running tenant at Apache Mall has new ownership as business partners and former managers of Serenity Couture Salon & Spa, Jessica Huxsol and Rachel Petrich, have inherited the business from Petrich’s aunt and uncle.

The busines was originally opened as City Looks Salon and Spa in 1969 under the ownership of Gil and Rosey Gilbertson, Petrich’s aunt and uncle. Gil Gilbertson passed away this September, and for Petrich continuing on the long-running family legacy of being in the beauty industry is near and dear for her.

“My aunt and uncle both ran City Looks for decades. They are both super proud of both Jessie and I, and it just means so much to us that they entrust us with their legacy. And that we can continue to make them proud,” said Petrich.

The business has always been a second home for both Huxsol and Petrich as they both have worked at the salon since the 1990s. Petrich started in 1998 as a stylist and Huxsol began working there in 1993 as a receptionist while still in high school at John Marshall.

Now as they begin their journey as first time business owners together, Huxsol and Petrich want to create a work environment that feels like a home away from home as it has been for both of them for over 25 years.

“We don't want the ownership really to be about Rachel and myself. We want it to be about really making this a work-family and a wonderful place that everyone can come home to because we spend so much time away from home at work," Huxsol said. "We just want to really grow and embrace that portion for our employees and then have a special place where guests can be pampered and make them really feel and look beautiful.”

Serenity Couture Salon & Spa
An employee's shirt at Serenity Couture Salon and Spa on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Apache Mall in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

On top of taking care of employees, Huxsol and Petrich are planning an expansion of their salon into the Aveda Institute next door at the mall by this time next month. With 54 people employed that are hair stylists, nail technicians, massage therapists and more, the duo believes expanding into the neighboring space will help created needed space for more employees.

City Looks and now Serenity Couture Salon & Spa has had a long-running history of giving back to the Rochester community and that is something Huxsol and Petrich plan on continuing. For years they have donated and partnered with the Ronald McDonald House as well as the Eagles Cancer Telethon nonprofit.

To kick off their time as owners, Huxsol and Petrich are planning a promotional customer appreciation sale for the week of Thanksgiving.

“We were working on honoring our employees and now we want to continue to honor our guests," Huxsol said. "We want to honor them for all the years of patronage with the former companies that Rachel and I have been a part of for so many years."

Serenity Couture Salon & Spa business hours will remain the same running from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Serenity Couture Salon & Spa

507-289-0123

serenityrochester.com

Serenity Couture Salon & Spa
Serenity Couture Salon and Spa on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Apache Mall in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Serenity Couture Salon & Spa
Serenity Couture Salon and Spa owners Rachel Petrich and Jessica Huxsol on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Apache Mall in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Serenity Couture Salon & Spa
The pedicure area at Serenity Couture Salon and Spa on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Apache Mall in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Serenity Couture Salon & Spa
The salon at Serenity Couture Salon and Spa on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Apache Mall in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Serenity Couture Salon & Spa
Serenity Couture Salon and Spa will be expanding into the former Aveda Institute space pictured on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Apache Mall in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
