Business

John Eischen leaving Rochester Area Builders for position at Carpet One

John Eischen is leaving his role as executive director of the Rochester Area Builders to join the Carpet One Rochester team as its new director of business development on June 5, 2023.

john eischen 2021 HEADSHOT UPDATE.JPG
John Eischen, Rochester Area Builders,
Contributed
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 9:34 AM

ROCHESTER — Rochester Area Builders’ long-time leader, John Eischen, is moving on to a new role with a popular local flooring company.

Carpet One Rochester at 5139 West Frontage Road recently announced that Eischen is joining its team as its new director of business development on June 5, 2023.

“John’s 30 years’ experience within the construction industry, his extensive industry contacts, and his involvement with Rochester and the surrounding communities make him a welcome addition to the Carpet One team,” stated Carpet One President Darren Groteboer in the announcement of Eischen’s hiring. “His multifaceted industry experience will be an asset as Carpet One moves to meet the needs of the growing market in Rochester and the surrounding communities.”

The late Rochester City Council President and local construction industry legend Denny Hanson worked in a similar business development role for Carpet One in 2011.

Eischen started as executive director of the Rochester Area Builders , one of the largest and oldest trade associations in southeastern Minnesota, in January 2011. Prior to that, he worked at the Olmsted County Lumber Mart .

In his new role, he will be based in Carpet One complex at 5139 West Frontage Road along U.S. Highway 52 North. That center was built in 2001 by Groteboer.

The 26,657-square-foot complex was purchased for $3.61 million by a Minnesota firm, 5139 Highway 52 North, LLC, in 2022.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
