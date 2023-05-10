John Eischen leaving Rochester Area Builders for position at Carpet One

ROCHESTER — Rochester Area Builders’ long-time leader, John Eischen, is moving on to a new role with a popular local flooring company.

Carpet One Rochester at 5139 West Frontage Road recently announced that Eischen is joining its team as its new director of business development on June 5, 2023.

“John’s 30 years’ experience within the construction industry, his extensive industry contacts, and his involvement with Rochester and the surrounding communities make him a welcome addition to the Carpet One team,” stated Carpet One President Darren Groteboer in the announcement of Eischen’s hiring. “His multifaceted industry experience will be an asset as Carpet One moves to meet the needs of the growing market in Rochester and the surrounding communities.”

The late Rochester City Council President and local construction industry legend Denny Hanson worked in a similar business development role for Carpet One in 2011.

Eischen started as executive director of the Rochester Area Builders , one of the largest and oldest trade associations in southeastern Minnesota, in January 2011. Prior to that, he worked at the Olmsted County Lumber Mart .

ADVERTISEMENT

In his new role, he will be based in Carpet One complex at 5139 West Frontage Road along U.S. Highway 52 North. That center was built in 2001 by Groteboer.

The 26,657-square-foot complex was purchased for $3.61 million by a Minnesota firm, 5139 Highway 52 North, LLC, in 2022.