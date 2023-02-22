K9 Sprinter gets every dog at their best running game across Rochester

ROCHESTER — Jasper needed to lose a little weight, and his owners, Kyle Leclerc and Ashley Appelt, needed help in getting their husky-springer spaniel mix down a few pounds.

“His high energy, playing in the backyard, and going for walks wasn't really reducing his weight,” said Leclerc. “So we got one of these dog treadmills for him, which is fully operated by the dog without any additional power to it.”

The treadmill seemed to do the trick to help reduce Jasper’s weight to a healthy status. Once Leclerc and Appelt saw the success with their own dog, they asked themselves why they shouldn’t help out other dogs with the equipment they had and make it a part time gig outside their full time jobs. So, the pair opened K9 Sprinter, a mobile exercise, climate-controlled van for dogs.

“We find balance in it,” Appelt said. “Usually one of us can be around, but there's days that we're just both working. We accepted that when we started this that we knew it wasn't going to be full time right away. So it's just been finding that balance, and I feel like it's been going well.”

“Dogs need different kinds of exercise, and whether they’re big or small, 30 minutes a day is the recommended average,” Leclerc said. “We felt the need to bring this to the community just because we know there's dogs at Paws and Claws and there's dogs at the animal control that could really use that exercise beyond just simple walks.”

Paws and Claws Humane Society has been K9 Sprinter’s longest running partnership outside of individual clients.

Individual clients can book packages from one month up to six months to have K9 Sprinter provide the right outlet for a dog's energy. Paws and Claws receives a weekly visit from either Leclerc or Appelt, both of whom are ready to help the dogs that are up for adoption receive the right amount of exercise.

K9 Sprinter owners Kyle Leclerc and Ashley Appelt work with Duke, a 4-year-old husky up for adoption at Paws and Claws, on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Paws and Claws in Rochester.

“I think it really helps when Kyle and Ashley come and just work out some of that extra energy that they have,” said Tanya Johnson, director at Paws and Claws. “Besides just going on a walk or spending time with them in a room, they actually run them and get some of that energy out of them. They're just really great people, and it's so generous of them to give back to homeless dogs in our community.”

The partnership with Animal Control in Rochester began on Feb. 16 for K9 Sprinter. Leclerc and Appelt are excited to bring the lessons they've learned from Paws and Claws to the dogs in need at Animal Control.

Both have full-time jobs, but they find fulfillment in helping dogs trim down to their best shape and health.

“I enjoy when clients get in here and they're like, ‘My dog is not going to do that.’ And their dog just takes off on the treadmill and they're like, 'What?' That's a very great experience,” Appelt said.

“I still get excited. Those dogs that come from unknown backgrounds, and it's just like a flip of a switch. Like, oh my god, this is the best thing ever. I love running. It allows them to get a release out of their endorphin in a healthy way,” Leclerc added.

Appelt and Leclerc recommend clients have their dogs checked up at the vet before booking an appointment. While they are here to help dogs stay healthy, both caution they are not qualified to help dogs rehabilitated from any leg injuries. If a client's dog does have an impairment, Appelt and Leclerc will need to know about it and will let clients know if they are able to work with said impairment.

The only age restrictions for the dogs is that Leclerc and Appelt will not work with dogs younger than a year old, only to be sure that they are full grown before working with K9 Sprinter. Great Dane's are an exception as they must be at least 2 years old before working with Leclerc and Appelt.

People can book their appointments with K9 Sprinter via email or phone at run@k9sprinter.com or 507-405-4345.

K9 Sprinter owner Kyle Leclerc works with Duke, a 4-year-old husky up for adoption at Paws and Claws, on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Paws and Claws in Rochester.

